Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
Ohio remains in the thick of it in the MAC title race, but first must take care of Eastern Michigan at home to stay in contention.
Both teams are doing better than expectations this season despite many pundits pegging each as a rebuild group in 2024. For Eastern Michigan, a bowl game is more than attainable while Ohio is back in the race for a MAC Championship, two years removed from making it to the title game.
Here’s how to bet on this Wednesday night MAC showdown.
Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Eastern Michigan +8.5 (-105)
- Ohio: -8.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Kent State: +255
- Miami (Ohio): -320
Total: 48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, November 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Eastern Michigan Record: 5-4
- Ohio Record: 6-3
Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio Key Players to Watch
Eastern Michigan
Cole Snyder: The Buffalo transfer has thrived with his new MAC team in 2024, upping his completion percentage from 54% to 60% and already passing for nearly as many yards than he did last season, up from 2,109 yards to 2,087.
Ohio
Parker Navarro: Navarro was a late addition to the injury report last week before Ohio played Kent State, but started and looked the part in the team’s blowout win against Kent State. A dual threat, Navarro will look to use both his arms and legs to get Ohio a key MAC win.
Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio Prediction and Pick
Both teams have been good to bettors this season, Eastern Michigan is 7-2 this season against the spread while Ohio is 5-4.
However, I’m going to side with the underdog Eagles, who had a BYE week to prepare for this one and have been a dazzling 4-1 ATS as an underdog, including covering each time the team has been an underdog of nearly a touchdown.
Eastern Michigan’s methodical tempo and ability to limit explosive plays has made the team a fantastic bet as an underdog under head coach Chris Creighton, and this matchup is no different.
The Eagles are especially stout against the run, top 50 in EPA/Rush and top 25 in explosive rush defense allowed. Ohio is a run-first unit that uses its two running backs, Anthony Tyus and Ricky Hunt, as well as Navarro, to set up the passing game.
Overall, Ohio is top 50 in EPA/Rush while averaging north of five yards per carry, but the passing game struggles, outside the top 100 in EPA/Pass.
If Ohio is faced with obvious passing situations, the offense can sputter. Navarro has only made seven big time throws to 11 turnover worthy plays this season, per Pro Football Focus.
Eastern Michigan has been a cash cow for bettors as underdogs all season and I question if Ohio has the upside to blow out this team.
PICK: Eastern Michigan +8.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.