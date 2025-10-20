Is Emeka Egbuka Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Lions)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka suffered a hamstring injury in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers, putting his status for Monday night’s matchup with the Detroit Lions in question.
Egbuka is officially listed as questionable for this match after he returned to practice late in the week.
The rookie was originally expected to miss this game, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Egbuka has a “real chance” to play against Detroit in Week 7.
Tampa Bay will likely wait to decide on Egbuka’s status until game time on Monday.
Egbuka has been a revelation for the Bucs in his rookie season, catching 27 of his 42 targets for 469 yards and five touchdowns in six games.
He was held to just two receptions for 24 yards in Week 6 due to his hamstring injury.
Since he’s a true game-time decision, Egbuka is really tough to trust in the prop market in this matchup.
So, bettors may want to look to another receiver in the Tampa Bay offense for their best bets on Monday night.
Best Buccaneers Prop Bet for Week 7 vs. Lions
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mike Evans OVER 4.5 Receptions (-153)
Through three appearances this season, Evans has at least five catches in two of those games, and he’s been targeted a whopping 28 times in the process.
The only game that Evans failed to clear this line was in Week 3 against the Jets, and he left that matchup early due to his hamstring injury.
With Chris Godwin out and Egbuka up in the air for this matchup, Evans could see a major workload on Monday night.
The veteran receiver has been a target hog with Baker Mayfield under center, receiving 110 looks in just 14 games in the 2024 season. He had nine games with five or more catches in 2024, and I expect him to be right around that number again on Monday.
Detroit enters Week 7 as a much easier team to beat through the air (13th in EPA/Pass) than on the ground (third in EPA/Rush).
