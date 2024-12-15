SI

Is Evan Engram Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jets vs. Jaguars)

The latest injury update for Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram in Week 15 against the New York Jets.

Peter Dewey

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram.
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram missed practice earlier this week with a shoulder injury, and he’s listed as out on the team’s final injury report for Week 15 against the New York Jets.

In fact, Engram will undergo season-ending surgery on a torn labrum.

Engram is coming off a four-catch, 33-yard game (on six targets) in Jacksonville’s upset win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 14. 

On the season, the tight end has appeared in nine games, catching 47 passes for 365 yards and one touchdown. 

The Jaguars offense has taken a major hit with Mac Jones under center and not Trevor Lawrence, so with Engram also out, it won’t be easy to bet on this passing game anyway.

Here’s a breakdown of the best Jaguars passing game prop for Week 15. 

Best Jaguars Prop Bet for Week 15 vs. Jets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mac Jones UNDER 1.5 Touchdown Passes -- or Mac Jones UNDER 0.5 Touchdown Passes

In his starts with the Jaguars, Jones has put up seven, six and 10 points, failing to throw a score in all of those games.

Now, he's set at 1.5 touchdown passes in some markets against a Jets defense that has allowed an NFL-best 11 passing scores in 13 games.

I'd be shocked if Jones throws one score -- never mind two -- now that he's down such an important weapon in Engram.

Fade the Jacksonville quarterback on Sunday.

Published
Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

