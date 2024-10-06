Is Evan Engram Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Colts vs. Jaguars)
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram, who has not played since Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins due to a hamstring injury, reportedly is a long shot to play in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts.
Engram made one reception for five yards in Week 1 before going down with a hamstring injury, and he has not been able to return to the lineup for the Jaguars since.
Despite being listed as questionable, it appears that Engram will be inactive Sunday and have to wait until Week 6 to return to the lineup.
It’s certainly a blow to a Jacksonville offense that is 29th in the NFL in points scored this season and sitting at 0-4.
Here’s a look at options that bettors can target in the prop market with Engram sidelined for the fourth straight week.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Brian Thomas Jr. Prop Bets for Week 5 vs. Colts
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
- Receiving Yards: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +185
Rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has been solid for the Jaguars this season, catching 17 of his 26 targets from Trevor Lawrence for 275 yards and two touchdowns.
He’s coming off a six-catch, 86-yard game and the Jaguars clearly trust him as one of their top receiving options, playing him in at least 73 percent of the team’s snaps in every game this season.
With Engram out, Thomas Jr. should receive an extra look or two, as he went from four targets in Week 1 (when Engram played) to nine targets in each of his last two contests.
I don’t mind taking Thomas in an anytime touchdown scorer prop again, as he’s cleared his receptions, receiving yards prop and anytime touchdown for this week in two of his four games this season.
Trevor Lawrence has looked for Thomas in the red zone twice this season, completing both passes for touchdowns. That’s a pretty good percentage heading into Week 5.
Christian Kirk Prop Bets for Week 5 vs. Colts
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Receiving Yards: 52.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +205
Christian Kirk’s usage is finally up to where we expected it to be this season, as he’s received 22 targets over the last two weeks, reeling in 15 catches.
I love taking Kirk’s OVER on his receptions, as he’s consistently been a safety blanket for Lawrence in this offense – especially with Engram off the field.
Kirk had seven catches for 61 yards and a score in Week 4.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.