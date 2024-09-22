Is Evan Engram Playing This Week? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Bills)
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without a key weapon in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.
Tight end Evan Engram has been ruled out for Monday’s contest with a hamstring injury after not practicing this week.
This is a major blow for the 0-2 Jaguars, as Engram was one of their best offensive players last season but has appeared in just one game and made one catch in 2024.
With the former first-round out on Monday, who will step up for the Jags? Here are a couple of players to consider targeting the prop market on Sept. 23.
Brian Thomas Jr. Receiving Player Props for Week 3 vs. Bills
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over -135/Under +105)
- Receiving Yards: 42.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +255
Rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has cleared this receiving yards prop (42.5) in each of his first two games, catching four passes for 47 yards and a score in Week 1 and two passes for 94 yards in Week 2.
Thomas has played over 70 percent of the Jaguars’ snaps this season, and he has been targeted four times in each game.
While his receptions prop is risky given his targets, I don’t mind a play on Thomas’ receiving yards over since he’s cleared it in both of his games so far in 2024.
Gabe Davis Receiving Player Props for Week 3 vs. Bills
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over +110/Under -140)
- Receiving Yards: 39.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +340
Davis has played 94 percent and 95 percent of the snaps for the Jaguars this season, catching six of his 10 targets for 105 yards.
Like Thomas, Davis has cleared his receiving yards prop (39.5) in both of his games, and he could be in line for more targets without Engram in action. After getting just three targets in Week 1 (catching all of them), Davis received seven looks in Week 2 with Engram out of action.
Christian Kirk Receiving Player Props for Week 3 vs. Bills
- Anytime TD: +250
It’s been an extremely slow start to the season for Christian Kirk, who caught one pass for 30 yards in Week 1 and one pass for minus-1 yards in Week 2.
Even with Engram out, he can’t be trusted in the prop market (he only has touchdown scorer props available at the moment) given his smaller role in this season. Kirk did play 88 percent of the Jags’ snaps in Week 2.
