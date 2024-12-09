SI

Is Evan McPherson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Cowboys)

The latest injury update for Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson in Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Peter Dewey

Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson.
Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without their top kicker in Week 14 and beyond, as they placed Evan McPherson on injured reserve with a groin injury.

The Bengals have signed Cade York to be their kicker on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys. 

McPherson hasn’t had his best season for the Bengals, converting 37-of-38 extra-point attempts and 16-of-22 field goal attempts in 12 games. 

For his career, he’s converted 81.7 percent of his field goals and 95.9 percent of his extra points.

The Bengals are facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs at 4-8, but they’ll look to get back on track as 5.5-point road favorites against Cooper Rush and Dallas. The Cowboys have won two games in a row, but they have lost quarterback Dak Prescott (hamstring) for the season.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

York, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has struggled in his NFL career, bouncing from the Cleveland Browns to the Washington Commanders. He appeared in one game with Washington this season.

For his career, York has converted 70.6 percent of his field goals, going 0-for-2 in his lone game with the Commanders. He’s a risky player to back in the kicking props market, and bettors may want to keep this in mind since a missed field goal or two could cost Cincy a chance to cover as such a sizable favorite.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

Home/Betting