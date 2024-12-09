Is Evan McPherson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Cowboys)
The Cincinnati Bengals will be without their top kicker in Week 14 and beyond, as they placed Evan McPherson on injured reserve with a groin injury.
The Bengals have signed Cade York to be their kicker on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys.
McPherson hasn’t had his best season for the Bengals, converting 37-of-38 extra-point attempts and 16-of-22 field goal attempts in 12 games.
For his career, he’s converted 81.7 percent of his field goals and 95.9 percent of his extra points.
The Bengals are facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs at 4-8, but they’ll look to get back on track as 5.5-point road favorites against Cooper Rush and Dallas. The Cowboys have won two games in a row, but they have lost quarterback Dak Prescott (hamstring) for the season.
York, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has struggled in his NFL career, bouncing from the Cleveland Browns to the Washington Commanders. He appeared in one game with Washington this season.
For his career, York has converted 70.6 percent of his field goals, going 0-for-2 in his lone game with the Commanders. He’s a risky player to back in the kicking props market, and bettors may want to keep this in mind since a missed field goal or two could cost Cincy a chance to cover as such a sizable favorite.
