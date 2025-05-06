Is Evan Mobley Playing in Game 2? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pacers vs. Cavs)
The Cleveland Cavaliers have some major injury concerns in Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.
Evan Mobley (ankle), Darius Garland (toe) and De'Andre Hunter (thumb) are all listed as questionable.
Mobley injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of Game 1 on Sunday, according to Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson.
It appears that Mobley is truly up in the air for this game, as Atkinson said there is "real concern" about his availability in Game 2.
Mobley has been an integral part of the Cavs' attack this season, winning the Defensive Player of the Year award and making his first All-Star team. If he can't go, the Cavs would likely turn to Jarrett Allen and Dean Wade as two of their key frontcourt pieces.
I do have a player prop that I like for Mobley, but bettors need to be careful about taking him if he is limited on Tuesday.
This story will be updated with Mobley's official status for Game 2.
Best Evan Mobley Prop Bet for Cavs-Pacers Game 2
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Evan Mobley OVER 17.5 Points (-115)
Mobley had a strong showing in Game 1, scoring 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting (2-for-5 from 3) while adding 10 rebounds.
The Pacers gave Mobley some pretty good looks from deep, and he was able to make them pay. On top of that, the Cavs big man was efficient on his two-point attempts, hitting seven of eight shots.
I expect the Cavs to keep Mobley as a focal point of their attack if he suits up, especially when Myles Turner is out of the game. During the regular season, Mobley averaged 18.5 points per game, and I expect the Cavs to attempt to even out their shot distribution after Donovan Mitchell and Ty Jerome combined for more than half of the team’s attempts in Game 1.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.