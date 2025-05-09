Is Evan Mobley Playing in Game 3? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Pacers)
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley listed as questionable for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday night against the Indiana Pacers.
Mobley, who injured his ankle in Game 1 of this series, did not play in Game 2. The Cavs went on to lose that matchup despite leading by seven points in the final minute. Cleveland is facing a tough task in Game 3, as it is in a 0-2 hole in the series with the next two games on the road.
Despite that, oddsmakers have listed the Cavs as slight favorites in the latest odds, and they are +850 to win the NBA Finals at DraftKings Sportsbook.
In addition to Mobley being on the injury report, the Cavs listed Darius Garland and De'Andre Hunter (who also missed Game 2) as questionable for Game 3.
In Game 1, Mobley played well for the Cavs, hitting 9-of-13 shots from the field and 2-for-5 shots form beyond the arc. He finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals.
The Cavs would love to have Mobley back in the lineup for Game 3, but if he can't play, Jarrett Allen will be relied on heavily in the team's frontcout.
