Is Evan Mobley Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Pacers)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley will not play on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers. The Cavs are listing Mobley as "out" for tonight's game due to rest.
Cleveland has already locked up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, so there isn't much of a reason for it to force its starters to play in both ends of a back-to-back. The Cavs take on the New York Knicks tomorrow night.
In addition to Mobley, Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus have also been ruled out for tonight's game.
As a result, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Cavs as 9.5-point underdogs against Indiana. The Pacers are rolling as of late, winning eight of their last 10 gmaes, and unlike Cleveland, they have something to play for in this matchup.
If the Pacers win out and the Knicks lose out, Indiana will earn the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.
As for Mobley, he should be good to go come playoff time, but he's likely going to see reduced minutes if he returns in the Cavs' final two games of the regular season.
