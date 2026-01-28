Is Evan Mobley Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Cavs)

Cleveland Cavaliers star forward Evan Mobley is set to miss time with a left calf strain, the second calf injury that he's suffered this season.

Mobley missed five games in December with a calf issues, and he'll be re-evaluated in one to three weeks with his latest injury.

This is a pretty big blow for a Cavs team that has been making a run up the Eastern Conference standings. Cleveland got off to a slow start in the 2025-26 campaign, but it has won four games in a row and is just two games out of the No. 2 seed in the standings.

Mobley has been an important part of the Cavs' success, as he's averaging 17.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game this season while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from 3. While the reigning Defensive Player of the Year has not shot the 3-ball as well as the Cavs were hoping, he's still been an impactful player for them on both ends.

With Mobley and guard Darius Garland listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Cavs are just 2.5-point favorites at home. DraftKings has Cleveland as a -148 favorite to win this game, but it enters this matchup at 13-16 straight up against teams that are .500 or better in the 2025-26 campaign.

Mobley has appeared in 42 of the Cavs' 48 games this season, but they're just 3-3 in the games that he's missed.

Hopefully, the star forward will return to the lineup soon, but he's set to miss at least a couple games for the Cavs to manage this calf issue.

