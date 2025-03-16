Is Evan Mobley Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Magic vs. Cavs)
Cleveland Cavaliers star forward Evan Mobley is listed as questionable on Sunday for the team's matchup with the Orlando Magic.
The Cavs have officially listed Mobley with a right foot contusion, but the one-time All-Star played over 31 minutes in Friday's win over the Memphis Grizzlies. With the Cavs currently on a franchise-record 16-game winning streak, they'd love to have Mobley in the lineup on Sunday.
Based on the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, it appears that Mobley or Donovan Mitchell (questionable) or both will play on Sunday. The Cavs are double-digit favorites in this game, and this line would likely move in favor of the Magic if both players were ruled out.
Back on Feb. 25, the Cavs dominated Orlando, winning by 40 points, so there's no doubt that they deserve to be favored at home regardless in this matchup.
Mobley, who has only missed seven games this season, has been great for Cleveland. He's averaging 18.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 56.8 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from 3.
This story will be updated with Mobley's official status for Sunday's matchup against Orlando.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.