Every MLB Team's Playoff Odds at All-Star Break

Reed Wallach

Jul 3, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates with catcher Will Smith (16) and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The All-Star break is here and it's time to take stock in the postseason race for each team. 

Where does each team in Major League Baseball stand in respective playoff races at the unofficial halfway point of the season with the mid-summer classic on Tuesday night?

For the likes of the Dodgers and Phillies, each of those teams will be in the postseason with ease and can use the Trade Deadline to bolster its roster. Meanwhile, teams like the Mets and Diamondbacks are trending up in hopes of making a postseason run. 

Where do the likes of the Royals and Astros stand in hopes of making the playoffs? 

Below, you’ll find the updated odds for each team to make the postseason (in alphabetical order) as well as where each team stands in division and wild card races.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Arizona Diamondbacks Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: +140

Games Out of Division: 7

Games Out of Wild Card: 1

Atlanta Braves Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: -2000

Games Out of Division: 8.5

Games Out of Wild Card: –  

Baltimore Orioles Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: -3500

Games Out of Division: – 

Games Out of Wild Card: –

Boston Red Sox Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: +100

Games Out of Division: 4.5

Games Out of Wild Card: – 

Chicago Cubs Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: +500

Games Out of Division: 8.5

Games Out of Wild Card: 3.5

Chicago White Sox Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: N/A

Games Out of Division: 32.5

Games Out of Wild Card: 27.5

Cincinnati Reds Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: +700

Games Out of Division: 8

Games Out of Wild Card: 3

Cleveland Guardians Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: -1400

Games Out of Division: – 

Games Out of Wild Card: –

Colorado Rockies Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: N/A

Games Out of Division: 22

Games Out of Wild Card: 16

Detroit Tigers Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: +1000

Games Out of Division: 12 

Games Out of Wild Card: 7

Houston Astros Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: -160

Games Out of Division: 1

Games Out of Wild Card: 3.5 

Kansas City Royals Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: +140

Games Out of Division: 7

Games Out of Wild Card: 2

Los Angeles Angels Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: +2500

Games Out of Division: 10

Games Out of Wild Card: 12.5

Los Angeles Dodgers Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: -20000

Games Out of Division: –

Games Out of Wild Card: –

Miami Marlins Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: +2500

Games Out of Division: 29

Games Out of Wild Card: 16.5

Minnesota Twins Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: -270

Games Out of Division: 4.5

Games Out of Wild Card: – 

New York Mets Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: +135

Games Out of Division: 12.5

Games Out of Wild Card: –

New York Yankees Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: -10000

Games Out of Division: 1

Games Out of Wild Card: – 

Oakland Athletics Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: N/A

Games Out of Division: 15

Games Out of Wild Card: 17.5

Philadelphia Phillies Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: -20000

Games Out of Division: –

Games Out of Wild Card: –

Pittsburgh Pirates Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: +500

Games Out of Division: 6.5

Games Out of Wild Card: 1.5 

San Diego Padres Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: +145

Games Out of Division: 7.5 

Games Out of Wild Card: 0

San Francisco Giants Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: +295

Games Out of Division: 7

Games Out of Wild Card: 1

Seattle Mariners Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: -145

Games Out of Division: –

Games Out of Wild Card: –

St. Louis Cardinals Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: +130

Games Out of Division: 4.5

Games Out of Wild Card: –

Tampa Bay Rays Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: +750

Games Out of Division: 10

Games Out of Wild Card: 5.5

Texas Rangers Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: +500

Games Out of Division: 5

Games Out of Wild Card: 7.5 

Toronto Blue Jays Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: +2000

Games Out of Division: 14

Games Out of Wild Card: 9.5

Washington Nationals Odds to Make 2024 Playoffs

Make Playoffs: +2500

Games Out of Division: 18.5

Games Out of Wild Card: 6

Home/Betting