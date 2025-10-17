Every NBA Team’s Playoff Odds Ahead of 2025-26 Season (Spurs, Celtics Favored to Reach Postseason)
The 2025-26 NBA season is set to begin next week, and fans (and bettors) want to know one thing:
Will their team make the playoffs?
The best betting sites have set the odds for every team to make or miss the playoffs this season, with eight teams in each conference getting set at minus odds to find themselves in the final playoff field after the play-in tournament.
Can banged-up Eastern Conference teams like Boston, Indiana and Philly get in?
Will the Western Conference feature a few new squads in the postseason – like Victor Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs?
There are a ton of teams to consider, especially in the West, entering this season. Here’s a look at the playoffs odds for every team and a quick breakdown of some of the teams to watch in each conference.
Eastern Conference Playoff Odds
- Cleveland Cavaliers: -20000 (+3000 to miss)
- New York Knicks: -5000 (+1600 to miss)
- Orlando Magic: -1800 (+900 to miss)
- Atlanta Hawks: -750 (+500 to miss)
- Detroit Pistons -525 (+370 to miss)
- Milwaukee Bucks: -260 (+205 to miss)
- Philadelphia 76ers: -200 (+160 to miss)
- Boston Celtics: -165 (+135 to miss)
- Toronto Raptors: +115 (-140 to miss)
- Miami Heat: +130 (-165 to miss)
- Indiana Pacers: +130 (-155 to miss)
- Chicago Bulls: +450 (-650 to miss)
- Charlotte Hornets: +1000 (-2000 to miss)
- Brooklyn Nets: +1800 (-6000 to miss)
- Washington Wizards: +2200 (-10000 to miss)
In the East, it’s pretty clear that the Knicks, Cavs, Magic, Hawks and Pistons will be in the postseason – at least in the eyes of oddsmakers.
Things get interesting starting with the Milwaukee Bucks, who are extremely reliant on Giannis Antetokounmpo to lead them to the postseason. Still, over the last seven seasons, the Bucks have won 44 or more games in each of them, which should certainly be enough to secure a play-in spot in the East.
Miami, Toronto and Indiana are the three teams that oddsmakers have at plus odds to make the postseason that seem to have a real chance. I like Miami’s odds at +130 since it added guard Norman Powell for essentially nothing in the offseason, and the Heat have made the playoffs in each of the last six seasons.
Indiana and Boston both are down star players (Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum) for most – if not all – of the 2025-26 season, meaning bettors are taking some risk if they wager on them to make the postseason. Oddsmakers have Boston set as the No. 8 team in the conference, while the Pacers are tied for the 10th-best odds to make the playoffs.
Western Conference Playoff Odds
- Oklahoma City Thunder: -20000 (+3000 to miss)
- Denver Nuggets: -5000 (+1500 to miss)
- Houston Rockets: -2000 (+850 to miss)
- Minnesota Timberwolves: -600 (+425 to miss)
- Los Angeles Clippers: -400 (+300 to miss)
- Los Angeles Lakers -350 (+270 to miss)
- Golden State Warriors: -320 (+245 to miss)
- San Antonio Spurs: -160 (+125 to miss)
- Dallas Mavericks: +115 (-140 to miss)
- Memphis Grizzlies: +160 (-200 to miss)
- Sacramento Kings: +350 (-475 to miss)
- Portland Trail Blazers: +390 (-550 to miss)
- Phoenix Suns: +650 (-1000 to miss)
- New Orleans Pelicans: +650 (-1000 to miss)
- Utah Jazz: +3000 (-20000 to miss)
Wemby’s Spurs are expected to secure the eighth and final playoff spot in the West based on these odds, but there is an interesting chasing pack behind them.
The Dallas Mavericks, a play-in team last season, could end up being undervalued in this market for two reasons. One, Kyrie Irvng’s potential return could boost Dallas in the second half of the season. Second, do we know just how good Cooper Flagg will be? If the Rookie of the Year favorite comes and plays at a high level from day one, the Mavs should be in the mix to make the playoffs.
Memphis – a playoff team from last season – is expected to take a step back with Desmond Bane now in Orlando, while oddsmakers are high on veteran teams like the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors to be in the playoffs again. The Lakers have the sixth-best odds to make the playoffs even though they earned the No. 3 seed in the 2024-25 campaign.
The end of the Western Conference looks pretty bleak, but the Sacramento Kings may have the best chance to sneak in at high odds, as they have been a play-in team in back-to-back seasons and have a of veteran talent that should give them a pretty good chance of landing in the top 10 in the West before the postseason.
