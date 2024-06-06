Every NFL Team's Odds to Win the Division in the 2024 Season
We are just months away from the NFL season and opening kick off will be here before we know it.
That's why now is as good of time as any to take a look at the futures odds for the 2024 campaign. Whether you want to place a few bets now or if you're just curious to know what your teams chances are to win their division this season, we're here to help you out.
In this article, I'm going to break down the odds for all 32 teams to win their divisions. Let's dive into it.
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook.
AFC East Odds
- Bills +160 (38.46% implied probability)
- Dolphins +200
- Jets +200
- Patriots +2700
It's not that long ago that the idea the AFC East would be a three-team race that included everyone EXCEPT the New England Patriots would be unfathomable, but that's what 2024 brings us. The Bills are favored to win the division for the fifth-straight season but the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are right behind them. It's going to be a fun year for the AFC East.
AFC South Odds
- Texans +105 (48.78% implied probability)
- Jaguars +270
- Colts +330
- Titans +800
The Jacksonville Jaguars had the AFC South within their grasp until a late-season implosion not only cost them the division title, but a playoff spot as well. The Houston Texans stole the top spot in the division and now seemingly aren't looking back. After an impressive offseason, the division seems to belong to Houston. The Jaguars and Colts still have a shot, but the odds are against them in 2024.
AFC North Odds
- Ravens +140 (41.67% implied probability)
- Bengals +170
- Browns +500
- Steelers +650
The Baltimore Ravens are favored to win the division in back-to-back seasons but the Cincinnati Bengals are looking to reclaim the division crown with a healthy Joe Burrow returning to the lineup. Surprisingly, the Cleveland Browns are set at 5-1 despite being a playoff team in 2023.
AFC West Odds
- Chiefs -230 (69.7% implied probability)
- Chargers +350
- Raiders +900
- Broncos +2000
No team is a bigger favorite to win their division than the Kansas City Chiefs are to win the AFC West. They've now won eight-straight divisional titles. The Chargers haven't won the AFC West since 2009 and the Raiders haven't won it since 2002.
NFC East Odds
- Eagles +115 (46.51% implied probability)
- Cowboys +130
- Giants +1000
- Commanders +1000
No team has won the NFC East in back-to-back years since the Eagles in 2003-2004. The Dallas Cowboys have a chance to break that trend in 2024, but FanDuel has the Eagles as slight favorites to reclaim the division after winning it in 2022. Oddsmakers aren't giving the Giants or Commanders much of a chance to win it this season.
NFC South Odds
- Falcons -115 (53.49% implied probability)
- Buccaneers +290
- Saints +350
- Panthers +1100
The Falcons almost won the NFC South last season with one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL. Now, with Kirk Cousins under center, Atlanta is set as the odds-on favorite to win its first division title since 2016 when they parlayed that into an NFC Championship and an appearance in the Super Bowl. The Panthers have the longest divisional drought having not won it since 2015 and that streak seems to likely continue in 2024. They're set at 11-1 to win the NFC South.
NFC North Odds
- Lions +145 (40.82% implied probability)
- Packers +185
- Bears +320
- Vikings +900
The Detroit Lions won the NFC North for the first time in the division's history last season and they're favored to repeat as champions in 2024. Unfortunately for them, the young Packers and Bears are poised to challenge them throughout the season. The Vikings, on the other hand, are starting a rebuild and don't expect to be competitive.
NFC West Odds
- 49ers -195 (66.1% implied probability)
- Rams +330
- Seahawks +750
- Cardinals +1200
Few people would argue the 49ers aren't the best team in the NFC and the odds indicate they are the clear cut team in the NFC West as well. If any team has a chance to usurp San Francisco it's the Los Angeles Rams, but at +330, they're still a long shot to do so. The 49ers have won the NFC West two-straight years.
