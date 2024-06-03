Every NFL Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl in 2024 Season
The NFL offseason continues on, but that doesn't have to stop us from keeping an eye on the NFL futures market!
The top of the Super Bowl oddsboard is dictated by the two teams that made it to the big game last season with the San Francisco 49ers slightly favored over the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl 59.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are once again viewed as a true contender to win the Super Bowl for a third straight year with the team set to return a majority of its core, but it's the 49ers who have the edge at the top of the oddsboard.
It's worth noting that the Niners are in the far easier conference relative to the AFC, and that's indicated in the odds. After the two aforementioned teams, the AFC has seven of the 12 other teams that have shorter than 25-1 odds.
Moreso, three of the next four teams are in the AFC with the Ravens, Bengals and Bills all viewed as legitimate threats to win the Super Bowl this season.
With training camp still a few months away, it's worth keeping an eye on more movement in the Super Bowl odds ahead of the 2024 season.
Super Bowl 59 Odds to Win
- San Francisco 49ers: +550
- Kansas City Chiefs: +600
- Baltimore Ravens: +950
- Cincinnati Bengals: +1300
- Detroit Lions: +1300
- Buffalo Bills: +1300
- Philadelphia Eagles: +1400
- Dallas Cowboys: +1500
- Houston Texans: +1600
- Green Bay Packers: +1900
- New York Jets: +2400
- Miami Dolphins: +2400
- Atlanta Falcons: +2400
- Los Angeles Rams: +3200
- Cleveland Browns: +4000
- Chicago Bears: +4000
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +4500
- Los Angeles Chargers: +5000
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +5000
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +5500
- Indianapolis Colts: +5500
- Seattle Seahawks: +7500
- New Orleans Saints: +8000
- Las Vegas Raiders: +8000
- Arizona Cardinals: +8000
- Minnesota Vikings: +8000
- New York Giants: +10000
- Tennessee Titans: +13000
- Washington Commanders: +15000
- Denver Broncos: +15000
- New England Patriots: +18000
- Carolina Panthers: +30000
