Every NFL Team's Odds to Win the AFC in the 2024 Season (Chiefs Favored in Stacked Conference)
The 2024 NFL season continues to draw closer and we can begin to see each team take shape ahead of training camp.
As we take a look at the NFL landscape, there is no denying that more talent resides in the AFC, headlined by the two-time defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs, who are favored to win a third straight AFC title.
Kansas City, who is of course led by Patrick Mahomes and an elite defense that features pass rusher Chris Jones, isn’t alone at the top of the AFC, though. The Ravens had the best record in the NFL last season and the Bengals are set to have Joe Burrow return to an elite offense in hopes of making it back to the Super Bowl.
There’s also the group of AFC East team’s jockeying for position: the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets all have Super Bowl aspirations with talented rosters, but there will need to be separation amongst these teams; who will emerge?
The last contender to note is the Houston Texans, who took a massive leap with Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud taking the team from worst to first last season in the AFC South, which included a postseason win against the Browns. Oddsmakers are bullish on the Texans chances in 2024 to compete for an AFC crown.
Other teams are further down the list, but have plenty of upside, like the Cleveland Browns, who will have a fully healthy team after putting together a postseason campaign despite injuries all over the roster, as well as the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Below, you’ll find the full list of odds for each team to win the AFC in 2024 from FanDuel Sportsbook.
2024 AFC Championship Odds
- Kansas City Chiefs: +370
- Baltimore Ravens: +490
- Cincinnati Bengals: +700
- Buffalo Bills: +700
- Houston Texans: +850
- Miami Dolphins: +1200
- New York Jets: +1300
- Cleveland Browns: +2100
- Los Angeles Chargers: +2100
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +2100
- Indianapolis Colts: +2500
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +2500
- Las Vegas Raiders: +4500
- Tennessee Titans: +6000
- Denver Broncos: +7000
- New England Patriots: +9000
