Every NFL Team's Playoff Odds (How the Bracket Looks Near Season's Halfway Point)
We're approach the halfway mark of the the 2024 NFL season so now is as good a time as any to break down the latest odds to make the NFL Playoffs.
You can look at the latest playoff picture along with each team's remaining schedule and take a guess for which teams will advance to the postseason, but if you want to most accurate depiction of each team's chances the best place to look is the betting odds. With that in mind, I've gone ahead and drawn up what the playoff bracket for each conference is most likely to look like based on those exact betting odds.
Let's dive into it.
All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook
NFL Playoff Bracket Based on Odds
AFC Playoff Odds
- 1) Chiefs (N/A)
- 2) Bills (-5000)
- 3) Texans (-3000)
- 4) Ravens (-1400)
- 5) Steelers (-400)
- 6) Chargers (-175)
- 7) Bengals (+115)
- 8) Broncos (+125)
- 9) Colts (+130)
- 10) Dolphins (+350)
- 11) Jets (+450)
- 12) Jaguars (+900)
- 13) Browns (+1800)
- 14) Patriots (+1800)
- 15) Titans (+1800)
- 16) Raiders (+2500)
Based on the betting odds, the most likely seven teams to make the playoffs this season are the Chiefs, Bills, Texans, Ravens, Steelers, Chargers, and Bengals. The Broncos, who currently are sitting in the top wild card spot, have a less likely chance of making the playoffs than the 3-5 Bengals. They're currently the first team out with the Colts right behind them at +130. After those two teams, the Dolphins and Jets are next on the list. They're both still alive but will need some things to go right in the second half of the season.
The Chiefs, at 7-0, have had their odds taken down by DraftKings, a sign that they're a virtual lock to play in the postseason.
If the bracket turns out exactly this way, the first round will look like this:
- Chiefs BYE
- Bengals at Bills
- Chargers at Texans
- Steelers at Ravens
That looks like a fun weekend of wild card action. An AFC North duel between the Steelers and Ravens, a Joe Burrow vs. Josh Allen matchup, and a game between two dark horses in the Chargers and Texans.
NFC Playoff Odds
- 1) Lions (-1600)
- 2) Eagles (-550)
- 3) Falcons (-500)
- 4) 49ers (-180)
- 5) Commanders (-350)
- 6) Vikings (-310)
- 7) Packers (-300)
- 8) Buccaneers (+150)
- 9) Cardinals (+180)
- 10) Bears (+260)
- 11) Cowboys (+300)
- 12) Rams (+300)
- 13) Seahawks (+370)
- 14) Saints (+900)
- 15) Giants (+2500)
- 16) Panthers (+10000)
The first thing that stands out is the divisional races is more wide open in the NFC compared to the AFC, but the wild card race is a lot more locked up. We're not even halfway through the season and there are already six teams with -300 (75% implied probability) odds or shorter to make the playoffs.
If things shake out the way the odds indicate, the seven NFC playoff teams will be the Lions, Eagles Falcons, 49ers, Commanders, Vikings and Packers. Despite the Commanders, Vikings, and Packers having better odds to make the playoffs than the 49ers, San Francisco gets the No. 4 seed due to having the best chance amongst all NFC West teams.
Based on the odds above, the bracket would look like this:
- Lions BYE
- Packers at Eagles
- Vikings at Falcons
- Commanders at 49ers
The Packers and Eagles would play in a rematch of their Week 1 game in Brazil. Kirk Cousins would welcome his former team, the Vikings, to Atlanta. The dark horse Commanders would hit the road to take on last year's NFC champion, the 49ers.
A lot can change in the coming weeks and months, but it's always fascinating to use the betting market to see where things stand heading into the halfway point of the season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
