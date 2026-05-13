Every NFL Team's Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Thursday's Schedule Release (Rams Separate From Pack in Latest Odds)

The NFL Draft is in the books, which means the next milestone on the offseason calendar is this Thursday's official schedule release.

When opening odds were released to win Super Bowl 61 a few short months ago, the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams were neck-and-neck atop the odds board. Since then, the Rams have taken over as the betting favorite, sitting alone at the top.

Despite making a baffling first-round selection, taking Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, the betting market has complete faith in the Rams being the top contender this season. Let's take a look at the odds for all 32 teams.

Super Bowl 61 Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Rams +700

Seahawks +1000

Ravens +1000

Bills +1000

Patriots +1600

Chargers +1600

Chiefs +1600

49ers +1600

Lions +1700

Eagles +1800

Broncos +2000

Packers +2000

Texans +2000

Cowboys +2200

Bears +2500

Bengals +2500

Jaguars +2500

Colts +4000

Commanders +4500

Buccaneers +4500

Vikings +5500

Panthers +6500

Steelers +7000

Giants +7000

Falcons +8000

Saints +8000

Raiders +12500

Titans +17500

Browns +22500

Cardinals +25000

Jets +25000

Dolphins +25000

Despite falling to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship, the Rams enter the season as Super Bowl favorites at +700, an implied probability of 12.5%. The defending champions are second on the odds list at +1000. They're tied at that mark with two other teams. One of which likely won't come as a surprise, the Buffalo Bills, but some people may be surprised to see that it's the Baltimore Ravens who are also tied for second on the odds list at +1000.

The Ravens failed to make the playoffs last season and then parted ways with their long-time head coach. John Harbaugh. Jesse Minter, the former defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, has taken over as the new head coach. Can he lead the Ravens back to the playoffs this season?

After the top four teams, it's the usual suspects. The Patriots (+1600), Chargers (+1600), Chiefs (+1600), 49ers (+1600), Lions (+1700), Eagles (+1800), Broncos (+2000), Packers (+2000), and Texans (+2000) round out the list of teams with 20-1 odds or shorter.

The schedule will be released on Thursday, but we already know every team's opponents. All we have left to find out is when each game will take place. That means we already know every team's strength of schedule.

Some people will use opponents' win percentage from the 2025 season as a measuring stick of the strength of the schedule, but that way does have flaws. For example, having the Ravens on your schedule would mean a lower strength based on their 8-9 record, but we all know Baltimore is better than an 8-9 team this season.

That's why the more accurate way to measure the strength of a schedule is by looking at a team's opponent's projected win total. If you do it that way, it's the Detroit Lions who have the easiest schedule, followed by the Saints, Bengals, Browns, and Jets. The Cardinals have the toughest schedule, which is easy to predict considering they're by far the worst team in the unbelievably tough NFC West. The Dolphins, Panthers, Cowboys, and Rams are the next teams on that list.

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