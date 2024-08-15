Every Team's NBA Championship Odds Following Thursday's Schedule Release
The 2024-25 NBA schedule is here!
There are still more than two months to go before the regular season tips off on Otc. 22, but we now know the opening night matchups, and more much for the fall.
The league had already release the Christmas matchups for the 2024-25 season, but the time slots are now set in stone as well. NBA Finals contenders like the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets will all play on the NBA's biggest day.
There's still a long way to go before we can place bets on these games, although some odds have been released. The better way to bet on the NBA right now is in the futures market, especially if there is a team that you like to win it all.
Following the schedule release, here's how the NBA Finals odds stack up.
NBA Championship Odds for Every Team in 2024-25 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Boston Celtics: +295
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +700
- Philadelphia 76ers: +850
- New York Knicks: +900
- Denver Nuggets: +950
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +1000
- Dallas Mavericks: +1000
- Milwaukee Bucks: +1300
- Los Angeles Lakers: +3000
- Golden State Warriors: +3500
- Phoenix Suns: +3500
- Memphis Grizzlies: +4000
- Miami Heat: +4500
- New Orleans Pelicans: +5000
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +6000
- Indiana Pacers: +6000
- Orlando Magic: +6500
- Sacramento Kings: +7500
- Los Angeles Clippers: +8000
- San Antonio Spurs: +15000
- Houston Rockets: +15000
- Atlanta Hawks: +60000
- Washington Wizards: +100000
- Utah Jazz: +100000
- Toronto Raptors: +100000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +100000
- Detroit Pistons: +100000
- Chicago Bulls: +100000
- Charlotte Hornets: +100000
- Brooklyn Nets: +100000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
