Every Team’s Odds to Win Eastern Conference in 2024-25 NBA Season (Boston on Top, Indiana Sneaky Value)
Until further notice, the Eastern Conference runs through Boston, as the defending champion Boston Celtics have won the East in two of the last three seasons, capturing the NBA title in the 2023-24 campaign.
Oddsmakers have released odds to win the East in the 2024-25 season, and Boston is unsurprisingly atop the list, followed by the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks.
The interesting thing to me about these odds is that there are eight teams at +2500 or shorter, while the other seven teams in the East are at +16000 or longer odds.
On paper, this makes sense since only eight teams will make the playoffs from the East, but 10 will have a chance to participate in at least the play-in tournament. After the Heat made the NBA Finals as a No. 8 seed in the 2022-23 season – the same season the No. 7-seeded Los Angeles Lakers made the Western Conference Finals – it’s not impossible to think that another team could make a miracle run.
It’s just unlikely.
With the way the East is set up this season, the top eight appear to be pretty locked in. Detroit, Brooklyn, and Washington are all in full-blown rebuilds and Charlotte, Toronto, and Chicago may not have enough to truly compete for a playoff spot at the moment.
The one team that may be frisky that’s outside the top eight is the Trae Young-led Atlanta Hawks, who have found themselves to be a staple of play-in tournament action in recent seasons.
Still, I wouldn’t bet on Atlanta to go on to win the East.
As for the teams that bettors should consider, I have a breakdown for each. But, first, let’s check out the latest odds.
Odds to Win the Eastern Conference
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Boston Celtics: +155
- New York Knicks: +400
- Philadelphia 76ers: +450
- Milwaukee Bucks: +600
- Miami Heat: +2000
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +2200
- Orlando Magic: +2500
- Indiana Pacers: +2500
- Atlanta Hawks: +16000
- Chicago Bulls: +25000
- Toronto Raptors: +30000
- Charlotte Hornets: +50000
- Washington Wizards: +60000
- Detroit Pistons: +60000
- Brooklyn Nets: +60000
Boston Celtics
What more needs to be said about Boston?
It returns the entire core from its title run in the 2023-24 season and is a massive favorite in the odds to win the NBA Finals.
While Kristaps Porzingis’ offseason surgery may slow down Boston out of the gate, this team does not need to secure the No. 1 seed to be considered the biggest threat in the East. If you’re betting on any futures this season, Boston has to be on the list.
Philadelphia 76ers
Can we trust the health of Joel Embiid and Paul George?
Adding George should mitigate the Sixers’ issues if Embiid misses time (they were just 16-27 without him last season), but I am worried about Philly setting itself up in the best position seeding-wise to win the East. Plus, Philly has yet to make an Eastern Conference Finals in the Embiid era.
The talent is there, but I’d be cautious about a preseason bet on the Sixers. Instead, I’d wait to see Embiid’s health and status once the postseason rolls around.
New York Knicks
The Knicks already have a major obstacle ahead of them in the regular season, as center Mitchell Robinson isn’t expected to play until December or January. After losing Isaiah Hartenstein in the offseason, this is a major blow to the Knicks’ frontcourt – but the addition of Karl-Anthony Towns changes a lot of the worries about the Knicks’ center position.
The question now is depth. Can New York withstand an injury to another one of its top six players now that Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo are out the door to Minnesota?
Regardless of who is on the floor, Thibs’ club is going to play hard every night, and I wouldn't be shocked if the Knicks end up with a top-three seed. That could be helpful when it comes to avoiding Boston until the Eastern Conference Finals…
Indiana Pacers
My favorite bet on the board may be on Indiana at +2500.
The Pacers kept their core together after last season’s Eastern Conference Finals run, and they hope to have a healthier Tyrese Haliburton in the 2024-25 season.
Indiana’s fast-paced play and full-court defense can turn games around quickly, and the young crew has gotten a taste of ECF action. I have the Pacers ahead of Orlando, Cleveland, and Miami when it comes to their viability to win the East.
Milwaukee Bucks
It’s hard to be low on a team that features Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, but the Bucks are old.
Khris Middleton had surgeries on both of his ankles this offseason, and Lillard is coming off one of his least efficient seasons of his career. However, the Bucks haven’t had Giannis healthy for back-to-back playoff runs.
If he is, they could return to the top of the East in 2025.
Miami Heat
Again, I don’t want to count out this Miami core that made the Finals as a No. 8 seed – especially with Jimmy Butler in a contract year – but a lot of things had to go right for that to happen.
With Tyler Herro, Butler, and Terry Rozier all dealing with injuries last season, Miami’s ceiling was limited. Can it avoid that in the 2024-25 campaign? Time will tell.
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavs are the definition of running it back.
They extended Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen while re-signing Isaac Okoro.
And still, the Cavs’ four best players don’t fit well together. Mitchell and Darius Garland are both smaller guards who have their defensive deficiencies, and Mobley and Allen are two non-shooting bigs (at least Mobley can make some 3s when he actually shoots them).
In the playoffs, I’m not sure that’s going to work – it hasn't in the last two seasons.
Orlando Magic
Orlando made a major leap last season, earning the No. 5 seed, but it didn’t have the shooting around Paolo Banchero to upset the Cavs.
Now, the Magic added Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – an elite 3-and-D player – to an already great defensive core. I have questions about Orlando’s point guard play, but this is going to be a frisky team in the East.
Ultimately, I think the Magic are a move away from contending for an Eastern Conference title, so I’m likely staying away in the preseason market.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.