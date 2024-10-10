Every Team’s Odds to Win Western Conference in 2024-25 NBA Season (Too Many Contenders?)
The race for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference was extremely fun last season, coming down to the final week of the season before the Oklahoma City Thunder locked up the top spot over the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.
All three of those teams are in the top four in the odds to win the West in the 2024-25 season, but the top of the conference is LOADED when it comes to the betting market.
Four teams have +500 odds or less to win the West, while the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, and Golden State Warriors are all also in the mix at +1700 odds or shorter.
Unlike the Eastern Conference where there is a pretty clear top eight teams (that all should make the playoffs), the West has 13 teams that you could make an argument for when it comes to at least making the play-in tournament.
So, before you bet on the winner of the West, I have a breakdown of each squad – outside of the tanking Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers – for the 2024-25 season.
Odds to Win the Western Conference
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +340
- Denver Nuggets: +450
- Dallas Mavericks: +475
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +500
- Los Angeles Lakers: +1400
- Phoenix Suns: +1500
- Memphis Grizzlies: +1500
- Golden State Warriors: +1700
- New Orleans Pelicans: +2200
- Sacramento Kings: +2800
- Los Angeles Clippers: +3500
- Houston Rockets: +6500
- San Antonio Spurs: +8000
- Utah Jazz: +60000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +60000
Oklahoma City Thunder
On paper, Oklahoma City is the best team in the West after adding Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein in the offseason.
The Thunder earned the No. 1 seed in the NBA in the 2023-24 season, and they’re a solid bet to repeat if they can stay healthy with their young and exciting core.
Denver Nuggets
After losing Kentavious Caldwelll-Pope in free agency, the Nuggets are expected to take a bit of a step back in the 2024-25 season compared to where they’ve been. Despite that, they’re still second in the odds to win the West – mainly because Nikola Jokic is the best player in the world.
I wouldn’t count Denver out in this market, but they should be the top choice either with so many questions in the rotation between Julian Strawther, Peyton Watson, Christian Braun, Dario Saric, and Jalen Pickett.
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas is third in the odds despite never finishing higher than the No. 4 seed in the West with Luka Doncic on the roster.
The addition of Klay Thompson should make the Mavs one of the best teams offensively in the NBA, but there are some serious questions about their wing defense now that Derrick Jones Jr. and Josh Green are no longer on the roster.
Can Quentin Grimes, Naji Marshall, and Thompson be good enough against some of the top wings in the league?
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota – like some of the other top teams in the league – lost a rotation player in Kyle Anderson this offseason.
However, it did add Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo in a Karl-Anthony Towns trade, making this team much different from the one that made the Western Conference Finals last season.
The addition of Rob Dillingham makes the team’s bench unit also interesting, but the Wolves don’t have a lot of wiggle room since they’ve moved basically all of their picks.
Can Anthony Edwards rise to new heights to win them the West? It’s possible, but the Wolves aren’t my first choice after finishing with the league’s No. 1 defense and still landing in the No. 3 spot last season.
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix made some savvy moves in the offseason, signing Tyus Jones, Mason Plumlee, and Monte Morris to minimum deals while bringing back Royce O’Neale.
If the Suns stay healthy, they have one of the better offensive attacks in the league, but Bradley Beal can’t be a net negative in the playoffs.
Golden State Warriors
If Steph Curry stays healthy, the Warriors have some solid pieces – both veteran and young – around him. Even though the Warriors missed the playoffs last season, moving on from Klay Thompson should open up more opportunities for Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, who are poised to make a leap after strong campaigns in 2023-24.
Los Angeles Lakers
Can a 40-year-old LeBron James do it?
The Lakers almost have to make a move to improve their rotation – likely center around D’Angelo Russell – but they should be in the mix for the play-in regardless as long as James and Anthony Davis are healthy. If the Lakers do make a trade, they could put themselves in a spot to contend for a Western Conference Finals berth like they did two seasons ago.
Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant is back, but the Grizzlies haven’t made it out of the second round with the core of him, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. In a loaded Western Conference, I’m not sure there is much value on the Grizz at this price, even if they make a push for a top-four seed.
New Orleans Pelicans
No center?
The New Orleans Pelicans may opt to run a lineup of CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, and Zion Williamson to open the 2024-25 season. That could make it one of the most exciting offenses in the league, but the lack of rebounding and interior defense will be problematic against the big teams like Denver, OKC, and Minnesota.
Sacramento Kings
The addition of DeMar DeRozan was big for the Kings in terms of raising their floor, but I still think their ceiling is limited when it comes to the playoffs. De’Aaron Fox, DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis is an interesting trio, but the lack of wing defense – outside of Keon Ellis – is a major concern for the Kings.
Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers’ stock is dying by the day. Kawhi Leonard underwent another procedure on his knee this offseason, and Paul George is now a Philadelphia 76er. I can’t back this team that needs James Harden to return to his MVP form to truly contend.
Houston Rockets
Houston surged in the second half of last season, and it was in the mix for the final play-in tournament spot. I’m expecting more of the same this season, but unless the Rockets cash in their picks for a star at the deadline, they’re unlikely to compete for much more than that.
San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs aren’t winning the West this season – I don’t think.
Victor Wembanyama (+2000 to win the league’s MVP award) could end up taking a massive leap in Year 2 that propels the Spurs into contention, but I think we’re at least a year away from that happening. Maybe.
