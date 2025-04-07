Every Team's NBA Playoff Odds Entering Final Week of Regular Season
The final week of the NBA regular season is upon us, but the playoff picture is far but solidified in the Western Conference.
Out West, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets are the only teams to have clinched a playoff spot at this point in the season, while the top six teams in the East are already locked in.
That should make for a ton of movement in the West over the final days of the season, and oddsmakers have shared how they believe the standings will shake out once the play-in tournament comes to an end next week.
NBA Teams That Have Clinched Playoff Spot
Eastern Conference
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Boston Celtics
- New York Knicks
- Indiana Pacers
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Detroit Pistons
The Eastern Conference playoff picture is set outside of the play-in tournament, although the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons are still battling for position in the No. 5 and No. 6 spots.
Western Conference
- Oklahoma City Thunder (clinched No. 1 seed)
- Houston Rockets (clinched a top-three seed)
Only two teams have clinched spots in the West, making for a very interesting final few weeks of the regular season.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
NBA Playoff Odds for Every Team in Race
Eastern Conference
- Orlando Magic: -390
- Atlanta Hawks: -185
- Miami Heat: +170
- Chicago Bulls: +240
Oddsmakers are giving the Magic (No. 7) and Hawks (No. 8) the edge in this market, as they will get two chances to win one play-in game – if the standings hold. Miami and Chicago are still within striking distance, though, as the Bulls are just two games back of the No. 7 spot and one game back of the No. 8, while Miami is three games back of the No. 7 spot and two of the No. 8.
Western Conference
- Los Angeles Lakers: -10000
- Denver Nuggets: -10000
- Golden State Warriors: -10000
- Minnesota Timberwolves: -5000
- Los Angeles Clippers: -1100
- Memphis Grizzlies: -900
- Sacramento Kings: +330
- Dallas Mavericks: +650
- Phoenix Suns: +2000
Since only two games separate the No. 3 Los Angeles Lakers from the No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies, nobody is safe in the West yet with just a few games to play.
However, these odds show that the No. 9 (Sacramento), 10 (Dallas), and 11 (Phoenix) seeds are highly unlikely to advance out of the play-in tournament. Memphis – the current No. 8 seed – is -900 to make the playoffs (an implied probability of 90%).
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.