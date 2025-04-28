Every WNBA Win Total Projection for 2025 Season: Fever, Aces, Liberty Lead Market
The 2025 WNBA regular season is only a few weeks away, and oddsmakers recently released win total projections for every team.
To no one’s surprise, the defending champion New York Liberty are favored to lead the league in wins, sitting at a projection of 29.5 in the 2025 season. Last season, Breanna Stewart and the Liberty won 32 games to lead the league.
Only the Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx (30-10 last season) won 30 games in the 2024 campaign, and oddsmakers have just five teams – New York, Las Vegas, Minnesota, Indiana and Phoenix set at a win total higher than 20.5 games.
Last season, several teams were in the mix for the final playoff spot entering the final week of the regular season, as the No. 10-seeded Chicago Sky ended up just two games back of the No. 8-seeded Atlanta Dream, who earned the final playoff spot in the league.
With 13 teams in the fold in the 2025 season with the addition of the Golden State Valkyries, who will finish with the most wins?
Here’s a look at every team’s win total odds and a breakdown of their offseason moves and why bettors should consider the over or the under.
New York Liberty Win Total Odds and Prediction
- 29.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The defending champs return their core group of Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu, making New York a team to watch for yet another 30-win season in the 2025 campaign.
Courtney Vandersloot is out – she signed with Chicago in free agency – but the Liberty added guard Natasha Cloud, who can defend multiple positions and may actually be an upgrade on the aging Vandersloot.
I lean with the Liberty to push the 30-win mark again, as they’ve won 32 games in each of Stewart’s two seasons with the franchise.
Pick: OVER 29.5 (-110)
Las Vegas Aces Win Total Odds and Prediction
- 27.5 (Over +110/Under -130)
The Aces made a massive trade this offseason, moving guard Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks in a three-team deal that sent former Seattle Storm star Jewell Loyd to Las Vegas.
How Loyd, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young and A’ja Wilson mesh will be crucial, and it’s worth noting that Vegas took a bit of a step back last season with Gray and Young dealing with injuries. Las Vegas still finished the 2024 season with 27 wins, and if the Aces stay healthy in 2025, they should be right back in the mix for the best record in the WNBA.
Pick: OVER 27.5 (+110)
Indiana Fever Win Total Odds and Prediction
- 27.5 (Over +100/Under -120)
After going 20-20 last season with Cailtin Clark leading the way, the Fever made some major changes to their roster, adding DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham, Natasha Howard and Sydney Colson to the roster.
The Fever also retained star guard Kelsey Mitchell, giving Clark a perfect running mate in the backcourt.
While the Fever should be even better in Clark’s second season, there is a new coaching staff (Stephanie White is now in) and a lot of new pieces that need to mesh. The Fever should be a top-four seed, but I lean with them finishing just under this win total.
Pick: UNDER 27.5 (-120)
Minnesota Lynx Win Total Odds and Prediction
- 26.5 (Over -125/Under +105)
The Lynx have been on a pretty steady rise over the few seasons, going from 14 to 19 to 30 wins, making the WNBA Finals in 2024.
Minnesota basically is running things back with last year’s squad, and that continuity should help early in the season with a lot of other contenders looking to integrate new pieces. The Lynx were also a dominant defensive team last season – led by MVP candidate Napheesa Collier – which should help them pick off a few wins even if they have off nights scoring the ball.
I think Minnesota may be a little disrespected with this line.
Pick: OVER 26.5 (-125)
Phoenix Mercury Win Total Odds and Prediction
- 22.5 (Over -130/Under +110)
Diana Taurasi is retired and Brittney Griner is in Atlanta, but the Phoenix Mercury have a lot to look forward to in the 2025 season.
Phoenix traded for Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally, two All-Stars that should prove to be great running mates for Kahleah Copper. The depth on the roster will be interesting – Phoenix struggled with that and injuries in 2024 – but the three-headed group of Sabally, Copper and Thomas is one of the best in the league.
These odds are just to the OVER for a reason.
Pick: OVER 22.5 (-130)
Seattle Storm Win Total Odds and Prediction
- 20.5 (Over -130/Under +110)
The Seattle Storm traded away Jewell Loyd in the offseason and received the No. 2 overall pick, which they used on French center Dominique Malonga.
While I like the long-term outlook of this Storm team, it’s going to need some great play from Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike to repeat last season’s win total of 25 games. While losing Loyd may not be as bad as it seems – the star guard was extremely inefficient from the field last season – the Storm are also relying on a lot of young players.
In a loaded Western Conference with the Mercury, Sparks and Wings all taking steps forward, Seattle may be due for some regression in 2025.
Pick: UNDER 20.5 (+110)
Los Angeles Sparks Win Total Odds and Prediction
- 20.5 (Over -130/Under +110)
It’s hard not to love the Sparks’ move to go all-in by adding Kelsey Plum, but a lot of this season may ride on when Cameron Brink is able to return from a torn ACL. It appears that she’ll at least miss the start of the season, and that is a big blow to the Sparks’ rotation – especially when it comes to the team’s defense.
The core of Plum, Dearica Hamby, Rickea Jackson and Brink should be fun for years to come, but I’m not totally sold on this being a 21-win season. Remember, just five teams went over .500 in the W last season.
Pick: UNDER 20.5 (+110)
Dallas Wings Win Total Odds and Prediction
- 20.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings should be a fun team to watch in 2025, although there are a lot of new faces on the roster.
Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally are out, but the Wings brought in NaLyssa Smith, DiJonai Carrington, Ty Harris and several draft picks like Bueckers and Aziaha James that could make an immediate impact.
I believe Bueckers could have a Clark-level impact on this team in her first season, and it’s worth noting that Dallas’ down year in 2024 came with Sabally missing most of the season due to injury.
Dallas won 22 games the season before, and I think it’ll be in the mix to do that again in 2025.
Pick: OVER 20.5 (-110)
Atlanta Dream Win Total Odds and Prediction
- 20.5 (Over -130/Under +110)
Atlanta added bigs Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones in the offseason, but this team still has some major issues on the offensive end after finishing dead last in offensive rating last season.
Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray are solid wing options, but the Dream need better guard play if they want to make a playoff run. Jordin Canada being limited to 20 games last season really derailed their chances.
Atlanta also has won more than 20 games since the 2018 season. This is an easy under for me.
Pick: UNDER 20.5 (+110)
Chicago Sky Win Total Odds and Prediction
- 19.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
The Sky made some intriguing veteran additions in Kia Nurse, Vandersloot and Rebecca Allen, but I’m not sold on Chicago being a playoff team in 2025.
Chicago was just 13-27 last season, and while Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso are foundational pieces down low, the Sky let Chennedy Carter – their leading scorer – walk in free agency.
While the veteran players will help, I am still curious as to where Chicago’s points come from on a night-to-night basis.
Pick: UNDER 19.5 (+100)
Washington Mystics Win Total Odds and Prediction
- 18.5 (Over +100/Under -120)
The Washington Mystics may have had the best overall draft in the WNBA this season (Dallas wins for adding Bueckers), as they took Kiki Iriafen, Sonia Citron and Georgia Amoore in the first round.
Many expected the Mystics to be the worst team in the W last season, but they nearly made the playoffs, finishing with a 14-26 record despite a boatload of injuries. If any of these rookies pop, Washington should be in the mix to clear this line in 2025.
Pick: OVER 18.5 (+100)
Connecticut Sun Win Total Odds and Prediction
- 16.5 (Over +100/Under -120)
It was a rough offseason for the Connecticut Sun, as all five of their starters (and their head coach) from last season’s team are gone.
Marina Mabrey and Olivia Nelson-Ododa are the lone rotation players that the Sun retained, although they did add Tina Charles and Jacy Sheldon to the roster that should help make an immediate impact.
Still, this feels like a rebuilding year for a CT squad that could look to move Mabrey (who requested a trade this offseason) at the deadline.
Pick: UNDER 16.5 (-120)
Golden State Valkyries Win Total Odds and Prediction
- 15.5 (Over +105/Under -125)
The Valkyries added some pieces in the 2025 WNBA Draft and in the expansion draft, but let’s be realistic.
Five teams in the W finished with 15 or fewer wins last season. An expansion team walking into one of the top eight records in the league would be pretty astounding, and I don’t see it happening with this roster.
Pick: UNDER 15.5 (-125)
