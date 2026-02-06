Exotic Super Bowl Prop Bets 2026 (Best Fun Bets to Place on Super Bowl 60)

The single best betting event of the year is the Super Bowl, and we're now just days away from the 2026 edition of the big game.

There are an almost endless number of bets you can place on Sunday, from the spread to totals, to game props, to player props, and even some novelty props. In this article, we're going to focus on the latter.

Not every bet has to be with the sole goal of making money. Some bets, especially novelty bets on the Super Bowl, are simply fun bets on outcomes that are near-impossible to predict, but outrageously fun to root for.

Remember, the state or country you live in may have some different rules around whether or not novelty bets are available to wager on, so check your state's sportsbook's listing to see if you have the option to get in on the fun.

For those of you who live in an area that has them available, let's take a look at a few of my favorites.

Super Bowl 60 Top Exotic Prop Bets

Final Score to be a Scorigami: Yes (+2800) via FanDuel

Two-Point Conversion Attempt: Yes +130 via BetMGM

Bad Bunny First Song Performed: Me Porto Bonito (+1100) via FanDuel

Special Appearance During Halftime Show: Jennifer Lopez (-125) and Shakira (+340) via FanDuel

Color of Gatorade Bath on Winning Coach: Red (+1100) via FanDuel

Final Score to be a Scorigami: Yes (+2800)

We haven't had a Scorigami in the Super Bowl since the Seahawks defeated the Broncos 43-8 back in 2014. Will we see history repeat itself with Seattle back in the big game?

Two-Point Conversion Attempt: Yes (+130)

You can get more aggressive and bet on a two-point conversion being successful, but I'm just going to bet on one being attempted. I think the Seahawks will be up big in the second half, and the Patriots may be desperate for points and go for a two-point conversion after scoring a late touchdown.

Bad Bunny First Song Performed: Me Porto Bonito (+1100)

I'm not going to pretend I'm a Bad Bunny fan. I'm still waiting for a Blink-182 or My Chemical Romance halftime performance. With that being said, I've read that Me Porto Bonito is a high-energy song, and I think it makes sense for Bad Bunny to start his performance off with a banger.

Special Appearance During Halftime Show: Jennifer Lopez (-125) and Shakira (+340)

People forget that Bad Bunny has already made an appearance in a Super Bowl halftime show. He was a guest performer during Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's performance in 2020. Does he repay the favor by having them on as a guest performer when he headlines on Sunday?

Color of Gatorade Bath on Winning Coach: Red (+1100)

I'm making this a long shot bet. I understand that red hasn't been dumped on the winning coach in quite some time, but who knows? Maybe this is the year that streak gets broken. In my opinion, 11-1 odds are too long, and the odds are swayed by recent history too heavily.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

