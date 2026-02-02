60 NFL Best Bets to Make for Seahawks vs. Patriots in Super Bowl 60

I like to do a lot of dumb challenges when it comes to betting. I've bet on all 272 regular-season NFL games the past six seasons, and now I'm betting $100 every day for an entire year. This time last year, I placed 59 bets for Super Bowl 59. I decided I'll take on this ridiculous challenge for a second year.

So, let's do it. I have 60 bets placed for this Sunday's Super Bowl 60. From picks on the side and total, to novelty props like the length of the National Anthem and the color of Gatorade dumped on the winning coach.

I strongly recommend you don't tail every single one of these bets with me; there's a strong chance this is a losing endeavor for yours truly. Instead, read through the list and find a few bets where you agree with me, and bet on those. Remember, gambling on the Super Bowl should be for entertainment purposes to make the big game just a bit more exciting.

It's time. In no particular order, let's dive into my 60 bets for Super Bowl 60.

60 Best Bets for Super Bowl 60

1) Seahawks -4.5 (-112) vs. Patriots via Caesars

You can read my full breakdown of the game in my betting preview here:

We can all agree the NFC was the much stronger conference this season, and now we have the best the NFC has to offer against a Patriots team that benefited from their opponents suffering from self-inflicted wounds and injuries en route to the Super Bowl.

Almost every metric you look at shows the Seahawks are the far superior team. They rank first in overall DVOA, first in net yards per play, and first in net EPA. The Patriots rank ninth, third, and second in those three metrics while playing one of the easiest schedules in NFL history. At the end of the day, they could only play the teams across from them, and they took care of business in those matchups, but it's necessary context when evaluating who is going to win the Super Bowl.

The true difference-maker in this game could be the Seahawks' special teams, which is the second-best unit in the NFL according to DVOA, while the Patriots' special teams come in at 20th.

Every way I look, I see the Seahawks coming out on top in this one.

2) Seahawks vs. Patriots UNDER 45.5 (-110) via BetMGM

Credit to the Patriots for finding ways to win their three playoff games to this point, but their offense averaged just 3.3 yards per play in that stretch, and now they have to take on the best defense in the NFL. Alternatively, the reason for the Patriots getting this far has been their own defense. They got healthy late in the season and have done a great job of stepping up in the postseason.

Offensively, both teams like to run the football, ranking inside the top five of the NFL in run play percentage. The more they run, the more the clock drains. The more the clock drains, the less time there is to score.

Two run-first offenses backed by strong defenses is a recipe for an UNDER.

3) Drake Maye UNDER 220.5 Passing Yards (-110) via FanDuel

There's no denying Drake Maye has had an MVP-caliber season, but he's had to face elite defenses in the postseason, and things have not gone well. He hasn't had a completion percentage of 60% in each of his three playoff games, and he only surpassed 180+ passing yards once, and it came against the weakest of the defenses, the Chargers. he threw for just 179 yards against the Texans and 86 yards against the Broncos. Now, he has to face a Seahawks defense that's fifth in opponent dropback EPA, fourth in opponent dropback success rate, and third in opponent yards per pass attempt (5.7).

4) Kenneth Walker OVER 18.5 Rush Attempts (-122) via FanDuel

With Zach Charbonnet out, Kenneth Walker will be a feature of the Seahawks offense once again. He had 19 carries in both playoff games, and if the Seahawks have a late-lead, as the spread indicates is possible, they'll continue to hand it to him to run out the clock. Remember, the Seahawks have a run play rate of 50%, the second-highest in the NFL.

5) TreVeyon Henderson OVER 5.5 Rush Attempts (+112) via FanDuel

There's an overwhelming narrative heading into this game that Rhamondre Stevenson will be used as the primary running back, and TreVeyon Henderson's carries will be limited, based on the fact that he had just three attempts in the AFC Championship. I fight back against that narrative. The Patriots have gone with the hot hand all season, and things change every week. In Week 7, he had just two carries against the Titans. The next week, he had 10. In Week 15, he had only five carries against the Ravens; the next week, he had 19.

Across several bets in this article, you'll see that I'm going to bank on Henderson having a relatively normal workload in the Super Bowl.

6) Jaxson Smith-Njigba UNDER 95.5 Receiving Yards (-112) via DraftKings

While Jaxson Smith-Njigba is certainly going to contribute to some extent in this game, I'm shying away from him being the top offensive contributor. He's going to have a tough matchup infront of him in Christian Gonzalez, who I'm willing to bet is going to do an admiral job of at least slowing down the best receiver in football.

7) Jake Bobo UNDER 0.5 Receptions (-250) via BetMGM

Jake Bobo caught a big touchdown against the Rams, but now he's been overhyped heading into the Super Bowl, and his numbers have swung too far the wrong way. Remember, he only caught two passes the entire regular season. He's not getting a catch in the Super Bowl.

8) Hunter Henry OVER 37.5 Receiving Yards (-118) via BetMGM

The one thing that the Seahawks' defense hasn't excelled at this season is defending tight ends. They rank 22nd in receiving yards allowed to tight ends and 31st in receptions allowed to tight ends. That could lead to Hunter Henry being the secret weapon for the Patriots. This won't be the only way I'll be betting on him.

9) TreVeyon Henderson OVER 0.5 Receptions (-190) via DraftKings

Continuing what I wrote above, I'm going to bet on Henderson to return to a normal workload in the Super Bowl. There were only five games all season that he didn't have at least one reception in.

10) Rhamondre Stevenson OVER 2.5 Receptions (-165) via Caesars

I'm going to bet on both running backs to go over their receptions total. The Seahawks gave up the second-most receptions to opposing running backs this season.

11) Sam Darnold OVER 6.5 Rushing Yards (-105) via FanDuel

The Patriots gave up the sixth-most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks this season, and Sam Darnold tends to take off with his legs more in big games. He has run for 7+ yards in three of his last five games. Remember, if he does go over this total during the game, beware of the late-game kneel-downs.

12) Rashid Shaheed Longest Reception OVER 14.5 Yards (-120) via Caesars

Rashid Shaheed doesn't get a ton of receptions, but he can break off a long one whenever the speedster gets the ball in his hands. He has had 11 games this season with a reception of 15+ yards.

13) Rhamondre Stevenson Longest Rush UNDER 12.5 Yards (-114) via FanDuel

The Seahawks have arguably the best run defense in the NFL, and they've allowed just five rushes of 20+ yards this season, the fewest in the league. Rhamondre Stevenson isn't exactly known for his speed, so I think Seattle can keep him in check on Sunday.

14) Kenneth Walker OVER 98.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-110) via Caesars

Kenneth Walker racked up 111 all-purpose yards in the NFC Championship and 145 yards in the Divisional Round. As I've written before in this article, I'm banking on him being the focal point of the Seahawks' offensive gameplan.

15) Leonard Williams OVER 0.3 Sacks (+140) via Caesars

Drake Maye has taken five sacks in all three of the Patriots' playoff games. That leads me to believe the Seahawks are also going to create pressure on the young quarterback; the only question is, who's going to be the one to get home? Leonard Williams was part of a three-way tie for most sacks for the Seahawks in the regular season with seven, so he's the one I'm going to back on Sunday.

16) Ernest Jones IV OVER 4.5 Tackles (-113) via DraftKings

Ernest Jones IV led the Seahawks in total tackles this season with 126, 30 more than any other player on the team. If you count assists as half tackles, which is the case for this prop bet, he racked up 93, an average of 6.2 for the 15 games he played in. That leads me to believe that betting on him to rack up at least five tackles on Sunday is going to be a great bet to place.

17) K'Lavon Chaisson OVER 0.3 Sacks (+180) via Caesars

Sam Darnold has struggled when pressured this season, so getting after him is likely going to be a big part of the Patriots' defense gameplan. He was sacked a combined five times so far in the playoffs, so I'm going to bet on K'Lavon Chaisson to take him down at some point in this game. Chaisson has three sacks in the postseason and was second on the team in sacks in the regular season with 7.5 in 16 games.

18) Christian Elliss OVER 2.5 Tackles (-115) via BetMGM

If the Seahawks are going to run the ball at a 50% clip like they did all season, Christian Elliss is going to have a busy day. He racked up 94 tackles in the regular season, which was the second most on the team, despite playing only 15 games. If you count assists as half a tackle, he had 66.5, an average of 4.43 per game. That's well under his set total of 2.5.

19) Cooper Kupp OVER 3.5 Receptions (+130) via BetMGM

As I wrote about in pick No. 6, I think the Seahawks will have to do more than just target JSN if they want to get the passing game going, and who better to go to than the former Super Bowl MVP, Cooper Kupp. He may have lost a step at 32 years old, but we can say with absolute certainty that the moment won't be too big for him. I expect Seattle to lean on his experience. He had five receptions in the Divisional Round against the 49ers and four receptions in the NFC Championship against the Rams.

20) Andy Borregales OVER 1.5 Field Goals Made (-124) via Caesars

Red zone offense has been a weak point for the Patriots this season, ranking 22nd in red zone touchdown percentage, finding the end zone on just 55.07% of red zone trips. Now, they have to face a Seahawks' defense that's fifth in that metric, allowing teams to score a touchdown on just 50.91% of red zone trips against them. That combination could lead to the Patriots' kicker, Andy Borregales, having a busy day.

21) Jason Myers UNDER 1.5 Field Goals Made (+146) via Caesars

The opposite is true for Jason Myers. The Patriots' defense ranks 23rd in red zone efficiency, allowing teams to score a touchdown on 60.42% of red zone trips against them. Meanwhile, Seattle's offense scores a touchdown on 57.14% of its red zone trips. Jason Myers may kick plenty of extra points, but I think he'll have a relatively quiet day from a field goals perspective.

22) Christian Gonzalez OVER 0.5 Interceptions (+700) via BetMGM

In pick No. 6, I wrote about why I'm betting the UNDER on Jaxson Smith-Njigba's receiving yards total, and it's largely because he'll be going up against Christian Gonzalez. If the Patriots win this game, Gonzalez is going to have to play a big role. I can also envision a situation where Sam Darnold forces the ball at JSN, which could result in a Gonzalez interception.

23) Cooper Kupp Anytime Touchdown (+265) via Caesars

Refer to pick No. 19. I envision Kupp having a big role in the Seahawks' offense on Sunday, so I like his touchdown odds at the current price tag.

24) Kenneth Walker 2+ Touchdowns (+310) via Caesars

Refer to pick No. 14. If the Seahawks rely on Walker early and often in this game, there's a very real chance he finds the end zone at least twice.

25) Hunter Henry Anytime Touchdown (+230) via BetMGM

Refer to pick No. 8. Hunter Henry has a chance to be a Super Bowl hero for the Patriots.

26) TreVeyon Henderson Anytime Touchdown (+500) via DraftKings

Refer to pick No. 5 and pick No. 9.

27) Cooper Kupp First Touchdown (+1300) via Caesars

As is tradition, I'm going to take my two favorite anytime touchdown scorers and also bet on them to score first. Refer to pick No. 23.

28) Hunter Henry First Touchdown (+1600) via FanDuel

Refer to pick No. 8 and pick No. 25. I'm going to double-dip on my two favorite touchdown scorers and bet on them to score first as well.

29) Seahawks 1st Quarter Moneyline (-155) via Caesars

The Seahawks lead the NFL in first-quarter points per game this season at 7.0. They were also second in the league in opponent first-quarter points this season at 2.8. I expect Seattle to start hot in this game.

30) Seahawks 2nd Quarter Moneyline (-170) via Caesars

The Seahawks' defense allows the fewest second-quarter points in the game at 4.7. As I've written about with a few different picks so far in this article, I think the Seahawks have a chance to win this game comfortably. If that happens, they should be able to get off to a strong start in the first half.

31) 1st Quarter UNDER 8.5 (-120) via Caesars

I think this game has UNDER written all over it, including in the first quarter. The Patriots' offense has struggled against elite defenses in the playoffs, and I don't expect that to change in the Super Bowl.

32) Seahawks 1st Half Spread -3.5 (+101) via BetMGM

The Seahawks have the best first-half point differential in the NFL at +7.4. This is just another way to bet on my belief that Seattle will get off to a fast start on Sunday.

33) 1st Half Total UNDER 22.5 (-108) via FanDuel

If you think the game is going to be a defensive battle, but you're afraid of a potential onslaught of points in the fourth quarter, something we've seen in plenty of past Super Bowls, betting on the first half UNDER at 22.5 could be the right bet for you.

34) Patriots Team Total UNDER 20.5 (-125) via BetMGM

The Patriots are averaging just 15.6 offensive points per game in the playoffs, and now they have to face arguably the best defense they've faced yet. Even if New England finds a way to win this game, I don't think the Patriots go over their team total of 20.5.

35) Drake Maye to Throw an Interception (-138) via FanDuel

Refer to pick No. 3. Drake Maye has thrown two interceptions already in the postseason, and if the Patriots find themselves down late, Maye is going to try to force the ball into openings that don't exist. I think this is going be a bad outcome for the second-year quarterback.

36) Patriots First Drive Result: Punt (-105) via BetMGM

As I've written about in several picks above, I think the Seahawks defense is going to shut down the Patriots early in the game. Every first possession for them so far in the playoffs, now that they're facing good defenses, has resulted in a punt.

37) Seahawks First Drive Result: Touchdown (+230) via Caesars

The Seahawks' scripted drives have been great this season, leading the NFL in first-quarter points per game. They're also tied for second in the NFL for first possessions resulting in a touchdown, doing so in 12 of their 17 regular-season games.

38) Sam Darnold Most Passing Yards (-128) via Caesars

Maye is averaging only 177.66 passing yards per game in the playoffs, and things won't get easier for him against this Seahawks secondary. Sam Darnold has better offensive weapons and gets to face a worse secondary. -128 is more than a fair price on this bet.

39) Rashid Shaheed Most Receiving Yards (+2200) via Caesars

I'm going to take a long shot on Rashid Shaheed to finish with the most receiving yards. He may not get many passes thrown his way, but in a game that I think is largely going to be tough for all receivers involved, if Shaheed can break off a couple of long plays, it could be enough to finish with the most receiving yards.

40) TreVeyon Henderson Most Rushing Yards (+2000) via BetMGM

Please refer to picks No. 5, No. 9, and No. 26. Let's continue to bet on Henderson to have a better game than the betting market thinks he will.

41) Super Bowl MVP: Kenneth Walker +850 via FanDuel

Please refer to pick No. 14. If you want to bet on a non-quarterback to win this award, Kenneth Walker may be your guy. Jaxson Smith-Njigba has a tough matchup ahead of him in Christian Gonzalez, and Walker can attack the Patriots' defense both on the ground and out of the backfield as a receiver.

42) Super Bowl MVP: Christian Gonzalez +15000 via BetMGM

It's not unheard of for defensive players to win Super Bowl MVP. Malcolm Smith won it in 2014, and Von Miller won it in 2016. If the Patriots win and Christian Gonzalez is able to shut down the best receiver in the NFL while recording an interception or two in a low-scoring game, he'll be extremely live to win this award.

43) UNDER 39.5 First Downs (+100) via DraftKings

The Seahawks and Patriots ranked 11th and 12th in first downs per game this season, averaging a combined 40.2 first downs per game. They'd have to almost hit that number for the OVER to cash on this bet, but now both offenses have to face great defenses that allowed just 34.8 first downs per game. If you think this game is going to be a defensive battle, this is one niche bet you get zero in on.

44) Total Third Down Conversions UNDER 11.5 (-150) via DraftKings

You might be surprised to find out that neither offense in this game has been great on third down this season, doing most of their damage on first and second down. They rank 13th and 14th in third-down conversion rate heading into Super Bowl Sunday. Defensively, they rank first and ninth in opponent third-down conversion rate. The Seahawks allow a first down on just 32.28% of their opponents' third down opportunities.

45) Will Any Punt Result in a Touchback: No (-150) via Caesars

Michael Dickson had just three punts all season that resulted in a touchback. Bryce Baringer had only five punts all season result in a touchback. That leads me to believe that -150 is more than a fair price on there being no punt resulting in a touchback on Sunday.

46) OVER 7.5 Punts (-110) via DraftKings

The Patriots have punted an average of 6.3 times per game in the playoffs. If they hit that average again and the Seahawks punt just twice, this bet will cash. It's yet another way to bet if you think this game will be a defensive battle.

47) Opening Kickoff to be a Touchback: Yes (+300) via Caesars

It might be tempting to bet the "No" for this prop with the thought that the size of the moment of the opening kickoff at the Super Bowl will lead the returner to take the ball out of the end zone, but I think the bet to make is to wager on the opening kickoff to end in a touchback. This bet is going to bet in a great spot if the Patriots end up kicking off first. They have the fifth-highest kickoff touchback rate in the NFL at 25.69%. If the Seahawks kickoff, we could be in trouble, but I'm going to take a shot with the odds at +300.

48) Color of Gatorade Bath on Winning Coach: Red (+1100) via FanDuel

I'm making this a long shot bet. I understand that red hasn't been dumped on the winning coach in quite some time, but who knows? Maybe this is the year that streak gets broken. In my opinion, 11-1 odds are too long, and the odds are swayed by recent history too heavily.

49) Who Will MVP Thank First in Speech: Teammates (+210) via BetMGM

It's worth noting that in his post-game interview in the NFC Championship, Sam Darnold thanked his teammates first.

50) Will a Player or Coach Cry During National Anthem: No (+184) via FanDuel

Nick Sirianni crying during the Super Bowl has led to everyone thinking that coaches and players cry during the National Anthem more than they actually do.

51) Length of National Anthem: UNDER 119.5 Seconds (-110) via FanDuel

I posted on X that I've found enough evidence to lead me to bet the UNDER on the national anthem.

Super Bowl Anthem Length Deep Dive



Charlie Puth told Ryan Seacrest last week that he plans for his rendition of the National Anthem to be a nod to Whitney Houston's in 1991.



Houston's anthem length: 117 seconds

Current O/U for Puth's: 119.5 seconds pic.twitter.com/nlsp8pQ7CD — Iain MacMillan (@IainMacBets) January 28, 2026

52) Bad Bunny First Song Performed: Me Porto Bonito (+1100) via FanDuel

I'm not going to pretend I'm a Bad Bunny fan. I'm still waiting for a Blink-182 or My Chemical Romance halftime performance. With that being said, I've read that Me Porto Bonito is a high-energy song, and I think it makes sense for Bad Bunny to start his performance off with a banger.

53) Special Appearance During Halftime Show: Jennifer Lopez (-125) via FanDuel

People forget that Bad Bunny has already made an appearance in a Super Bowl halftime show. He was a guest performer during Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's performance in 2020. Does he repay the favor by having them on as a guest performer when he headlines on Sunday?

54) Special Appearance During Halftime Show: Shakira (+340) via FanDuel

See the above reasoning. I love that we can get Shakira at a +340 price tag.

55) Total Number of Halftime Songs Performed: OVER 11.5 (-110) via FanDuel

The halftime show is typically between 10 and 12 songs, so 11.5 is a sharp number. I have no rhyme or reason why I'm backing the OVER other than it's fun to track every time the performer switches to a new song.

56) Two-Point Conversion Attempt: Yes +130 via BetMGM

You can get more aggressive and bet on a two-point conversion being successful, but I'm just going to bet on one being attempted. I think the Seahawks will be up big in the second half, and the Patriots may be desperate for points and go for a two-point conversion after scoring a late touchdown.

57) Final Score to be a Scorigami: Yes (+2800) via FanDuel

We haven't had a Scorigami in the Super Bowl since the Seahawks defeated the Broncos 43-8 back in 2014. Will we see history repeat itself with Seattle back in the big game?

58) Coin Toss Outcome: Heads -102 via BetMGM

For the coin toss, I recommend deciding if you're a heads guy or a tails guy and just rolling with that every single season. Long ago, I decided I was going to be a heads guy. Remember, tails never fails, until it does.

59) Team to Win Coin Toss: Patriots -102 via BetMGM

No franchise in NFL history has had the amount of luck the Patriots have had through the years. Let's bet on that luck continuing by winning the pre-game coin toss.

60) Final Score Prediction: Seahawks 28, Patriots 17 (+25000) via FanDuel

All 59 of my picks in this article have led to this. The Seahawks win comfortably, but the total stays UNDER. A late touchdown by the Patriots gets them to 17, but they won't have much success in the first half. It's unlikely, but cashing a 250-1 ticket sure would be fun.

