Fade Drake Maye in Super Bowl 60 (How to Bet Maye vs. Seahawks)

Drake Maye fell just short in the voting to win NFL MVP, but he can put that past him in a hurry if he can lead the New England Patriots to a win in Super Bowl 60 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Maye has struggled so far in the postseason, but has done enough to get the Patriots to this point. Unfortunately, I think he's going to struggle in the game's biggest stage on Sunday, and I'm willing to put my money where my mouth is. Here is how I'm betting against the Patriots' quarterback.

Drake Maye Prop Bets for Super Bowl 60

Drake Maye UNDER 223.5 Passing Yards (-112) via DraftKings

Drake Maye OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-118) via Caesars

Leonard Williams OVER 0.3 Sacks (+140) via Caesars

Drake Maye UNDER 223.5 Passing Yards (-112)

There's no denying Drake Maye has had an MVP-caliber season, but he's had to face elite defenses in the postseason, and things have not gone well. He hasn't had a completion percentage of 60% in each of his three playoff games, and he only surpassed 180+ passing yards once, and it came against the weakest of the defenses, the Chargers. he threw for just 179 yards against the Texans and 86 yards against the Broncos. Now, he has to face a Seahawks defense that's fifth in opponent dropback EPA, fourth in opponent dropback success rate, and third in opponent yards per pass attempt (5.7).

Drake Maye OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-118)

Drake Maye has thrown two interceptions already in the postseason, and if the Patriots find themselves down late, Maye is going to try to force the ball into openings that don't exist. I think this is going be a bad outcome for the second-year quarterback.

Leonard Williams OVER 0.3 Sacks (+140)

Drake Maye has taken five sacks in all three of the Patriots' playoff games. That leads me to believe the Seahawks are also going to create pressure on the young quarterback; the only question is, who's going to be the one to get home? Leonard Williams was part of a three-way tie for most sacks for the Seahawks in the regular season with seven, so he's the one I'm going to back on Sunday.

Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X to double your winnings on your next 20 bets . Simply deposit $10 or more and place a first-time wager of at least $1, and Caesars will give you 20 100% profit boost tokens.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!