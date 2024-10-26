Falcons vs. Buccaneers Best NFL Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 (Target Rachaad White, Bijan Robinson)
For the second time this season, the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off, although the Bucs look much different than they did earlier this season after losing two stars – Mike Evans and Chris Godwin – to injuries.
The first meeting between these teams was a barnburner that went to overtime, a great recipe for OVER props.
I’m eyeing a bunch of OVERs for the rematch, especially when it comes to the running backs.
Let’s break down the plays for this Week 8 matchup.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Falcons vs. Buccaneers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rachaad White OVER 2.5 Receptions (-165)
- Drake London OVER 5.5 Receptions (-130)
- Bijan Robinson OVER 63.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Rachaad White OVER 2.5 Receptions (-165)
The Bucs are without star receiver Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on Sunday, and someone needs to step up in the passing game.
Enter running back Rachaad White.
The Bucs have a logjam at running back with White, Sean Tucker and rookie Bucky Irving, and White has struggled on the ground (3.7 yards per carry) all season.
As a receiver, he may be the best of the bunch.
White caught 64 passes last season, and he picked up six catches on six targets last week while playing 48 percent of the team’s snaps. White has three games with three or more catches in 2024, including his lone matchup against Atlanta.
I love him to take on an expanded receiving role until Evans returns.
Drake London OVER 5.5 Receptions (-130)
SI NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan loves a receptions prop for Drake London on Sunday, breaking down why in his Player Prop Countdown column for Week 8:
Drake London has been fed the ball a ton this season, tied for third in the league in targets with 62. He has also had at least six receptions in every single game since the opening week.
Now, he gets to face a Buccaneers defense that he torched just a few weeks ago, hauling in 12 receptions on 13 targets. There's no reason why he won't have another big performance against this defense on Sunday.
Bijan Robinson OVER 63.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
This is a cupcake matchup for former first-round pick Bijan Robinson, who has really come on as a runner in recent weeks.
The Bucs allow 5.3 yards per carry this season – the third most in the NFL – and Robinson has cleared 63.5 rushing yards in back-to-back games. He’s cleared this prop in four of his seven games overall, but he was limited to just 61 rushing yards (albeit on just 12 carries) earlier this season against Tampa.
I think the Falcons make a point of getting Robinson the ball more on the ground in Week 8 against one of the NFL’s worst run defenses.
More NFL Week 8 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.