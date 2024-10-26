Falcons vs. Buccaneers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Can Atlanta Complete Series Sweep?)
The Atlanta Falcons are 3-0 through their first three games against divisional opponents and a second win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday would put them in the drivers seat to win the NFC South this season.
The Buccaneers will be without their two elite receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, which means they'll have to rely on their run game if they want to be competitive against Atlanta.
Let's take a look at where the odds currently stand for this game and then I'll break down my final score prediction for this divisional showdown.
Falcons vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Falcons -2.5 (-115)
- Buccaneers +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Falcons -145
- Buccaneers +120
Total
- OVER 46 (-110)
- UNDER 46 (-110)
The Buccaneers were 2.5-point favorites on the look ahead line, but due to injuries to their top two offensive weapons, it has flipped and now the Falcons are the ones who are side as 2.5-point favorites.
Falcons vs. Buccaneers Final Score Prediction
With Godwin and Evans out, it'll be tough for the Buccaneers to remain competitive in this game. I broke down my best bet in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
The Buccaneers were slight favorites on Monday morning, but after Mike Evans and Chris Godwin's injuries during Monday Night Football, the line opened back up at Falcons -2 for this NFC South rematch. I didn't hesitate to jump on Atlanta, as I assume the line will balloon to -3 unless it's announced the Bucs will have Evans back for Week 8.
With no Evans or Godwin, I struggle to find ways for Tampa Bay to move the ball. Their opponents will likely load up the box to stop their run game and make them lean on a group of backup receivers to get some sort of momentum through the air.
Last week's performance by the Falcons was a bad one. Penalties, turnovers, bad playcalling, and poor play led to a big loss to the Seahawks, but that was likely one of those games we can dismiss. Every team has a game or two throughout the season where they bring their "F" game and that was certainly one of those for Atlanta.
The Falcons are a much healthier team and will be able to take advantage of that offensively. Tampa Bay will have to pull something out of their bag of tricks to win this game.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to take the UNDER. Tampa Bay is going to struggle to get the ball moving offensively and I don't expect the Falcons to have an offensive explosion like they did against this defense a few weeks back.
Final Score Prediction: Falcons 27, Buccaneers 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
