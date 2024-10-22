Falcons vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face-off in a rematch in Week 8 with the NFC South lead on the line. The two teams played in an overtime thriller in Week 5 that saw the Falcons come out on top, 36-30.
The Buccaneers opened as slight favorites in the rematch, but after losing Chris Godwin to injury in their Monday Night Football game, the line flipped with Atlanta now the favorite when the odds re-opened.
Let's take a look at where the odds currently stand and then I'll break down my best bet for the game.
Falcons vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Falcons -2.5 (-115)
- Buccaneers +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Falcons -145
- Buccaneers +120
Total
- OVER 46 (-110)
- UNDER 46 (-110)
Falcons vs. Buccaneers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 27
- Game Time: 1:00 pm EST
Falcons vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends
- Falcons are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games
- Falcons are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Buccaneers
- Falcons are 4-13 straight up in their last 17 road games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Falcons' last six games vs. NFC South opponents
- Buccaneers are 13-7 ATS in their last 20 games
- The OVER is 10-3 in the last 13 meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 8-4 in the Buccaneers' last 12 home games
Falcons vs. Buccaneers Injury Reports
Falcons Injury Report
- Antonio Hamilton Sr., CB - Questionable
- Troy Andersen, LB - Questionable
- Matthew Bergeron, G - Questionable
Buccaneers Injury Report
- Chris Godwin, WR - Doubtful
- Payne Durham, TE - Questionable
- Tykee Smith, S - Questionable
- Mike Evans, WR - Questionable
Falcons vs. Buccaneers Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Falcons
Matthew Judon: The Falcons traded a third round pick for Matthew Judon before the season began and he's failed to live up to expectations. He has just 1.5 sacks and two tackles for a loss on the season and has been a big reason for the Falcons complete lack of pass-rush in 2024. Atlanta needs to find some way to generate pressure on the opposing quarterback and if Judon can step up, that will help them a lot as the season goes on.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jalen McMillan: With Chris Godwin out and Mike Evans questionable, the Buccaneers need the likes of Jalen McMillan to step up in a big way this week and beyond. So far this season, he has hauled in six receptions on 15 targets for 74 yards and a touchdown. It's time for the rookie to show everyone what he's made of.
Falcons vs. Buccaneers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm going to lay the points with the Falcons in the NFC South rematch:
The Buccaneers were slight favorites on Monday morning, but after Mike Evans and Chris Godwin's injuries during Monday Night Football, the line opened back up at Falcons -2 for this NFC South rematch. I didn't hesitate to jump on Atlanta, as I assume the line will balloon to -3 unless it's announced the Bucs will have Evans back for Week 8.
With no Evans or Godwin, I struggle to find ways for Tampa Bay to move the ball. Their opponents will likely load up the box to stop their run game and make them lean on a group of backup receivers to get some sort of momentum through the air.
Last week's performance by the Falcons was a bad one. Penalties, turnovers, bad playcalling, and poor play led to a big loss to the Seahawks, but that was likely one of those games we can dismiss. Every team has a game or two throughout the season where they bring their "F" game and that was certainly one of those for Atlanta.
The Falcons are a much healthier team and will be able to take advantage of that offensively. Tampa Bay will have to pull something out of their bag of tricks to win this game.
Pick: Falcons -2.5 (-115)
