Falcons vs. Commanders Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 17
The Week 17 edition of Sunday Night Football is going to be must-watch television. For the first time ever, two rookie quarterbacks selected in the first round will face each other in a prime-time showdown.
Not only that, but the game has huge implications for the NFC Playoff picture. If the Commanders win, they'll lock up a playoff berth and if the Eagles lose earlier in the day, they'll still be alive in the NFC East race. If the Falcons win, they'll be a Week 18 win or a Buccaneers loss away from clinching the NFC South.
With this being such a fun game, let's bet on a few touchdown scorers.
Falcons vs. Commanders Touchdown Bets
- Jayden Daniels Anytime Touchdown (+125)
- Drake London Anytime Touchdown (+140)
- Olamide Zaccheaus Anytime Touchdown (+370)
Jayden Daniels Anytime Touchdown (+125)
Jayden Daniels will have plenty of opportunities to take off with his legs against this Falcons defense and I expect him to do that early and often in a prime-time spot. If he can't find a receiver in the red zone, he'll take off and score a touchdown himself. He already has six rushing touchdowns on the season.
Drake London Anytime Touchdown (+140)
Drake London was immediately Michael Penix Jr.'s favorite receiver in his first career start, targeting him eight times in just 27 attempts. If the Falcons find themselves down in this game, they're going to be forced to go to the air which is going to further improve London's chances of finding the end zone.
London might just be on the receiving end of the rookie's first ever touchdown pass.
Olamide Zaccheaus Anytime Touchdown (+370)
Olamide Zaccheaus revenge game? The former Falcon will be taking on his former team and he has a great opportunity to have a strong performance. A.J. Terrell has had a fantastic season and will likely do a solid job of slowing down Terry McLaurin. That could lead to the Commanders leaning on Zaccheaus, who is coming off a game where he hauled in five-of-eight targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns.
