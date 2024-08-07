Falcons vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 1
The Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins continue their yearly tradition of facing each other in the preseason.
The Falcons have plenty of new faces at quarterback this season, but Kirk Cousins isn't expected to play in the preseason, leaving Michael Penix Jr. as the starter in Week 1 against the Dolphins.
If you want to bet on this game, you've come to the right place. I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this interconference exhibition showdown.
Falcons vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Falcons -2.5 (-115)
- Dolphins +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Falcons -155
- Dolphins +124
Total
- 37.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Falcons vs. Dolphins How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Aug. 9
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL+
- Falcons preseason record: 0-0
- Dolphins preseason record: 0-0
Falcons vs. Dolphins Preseason Betting Trends
- The Dolphins are 6-1 against the Falcons in last seven preseason meetings
- Mike McDaniel is 3-3 ATS in the preseason as head coach
- Raheem Morris is 5-7 ATS in the preseason as a head coach
Falcons vs. Dolphins Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Falcons
Michael Penix Jr.: There was a lot of controversey when the Falcons used their No. 8 overall pick to select Washington quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., just one month after signing Kirk Cousins to a big contract. Now, we'll get a chance to see Penix Jr. in his first action as a Falcon in their preseason opener against the Dolphins.
Miami Dolphins
Jaylen Wright: The Dolphins added another weapon to their offense in the 2024 draft, adding Jaylen Wright, a running back from Tennessee, in Round 4. We'll see his first NFL action in the Dolphins' preseason opener against the Falcons.
Falcons vs. Dolphins Prediction and Pick
I expect the Falcons to be a playoff contender in 2024, but their lack of depth is an issue for them that could prove to be an issue for them when it comes to winning preseason games. Their skill positions drop off after their top list of starters and their defense, specifically their secondary, is extremely thin.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins have playmakers on top of playmakers and they made some key offseason acquisitions to their defense to add to their depth.
That, plus the Dolphins' history of success against the Falcons in the preseason is enough for me to take the points with Miami.
Pick: Dolphins +2.5
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.