Falcons vs. Eagles Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2 (Big Game for Bijan?)
The Atlanta Falcons are eyeing a bounce-back showing in Week 2 on Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Atlanta mustered just 10 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 – with Kyle Pitts scoring the game’s only touchdown – and veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins struggled to get anything going throwing the ball.
Meanwhile, Philly put up 34 points behind three scores from Saquon Barkley in a matchup with the Green Bay Packers. While Barkley seems like an ideal candidate to bet as an anytime touchdown scorer, he’s also -215 to score in Week 2, giving him very little value in the market.
So, who should we bet instead?
Here’s a look at three players to take to score in Week.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Falcons vs. Eagles
- Bijan Robinson Anytime TD (-120)
- DeVonta Smith Anytime TD (+160)
- AJ Brown Anytime TD (+120)
Bijan Robinson Anytime TD (-120)
Falcons running back Bijan Robinson had an encouraging Week 1 in a new system with Arthur Smith out of town.
The former first-round pick had 18 carries for 68 yards and five catches (on five targets) for another 43 yards. He didn’t find the end zone, but he had by far the biggest workload on the team and outcarried Tyler Allgeier 18 to three.
Philadelphia was vulnerable on the ground in Week 1, allowing 7.8 yards per carry (inflated a bit by Jayden Reed’s 33-yard touchdown run on an end around), but Josh Jacobs had 16 carries for 84 yards in that game.
If the Falcons continue to lean on Robinson like they did against Pittsburgh, he’s a must bet at this price.
DeVonta Smith Anytime TD (+160)
DeVonta Smith didn’t score in Week 1, but he was a huge part of the game plan, catching seven of his eight targets for 84 yards against Green Bay.
Smith has scored seven times in each of the last two seasons, and he and A.J. Brown are the clear top options in this passing game (no other player had more than five targets).
Atlanta’s pass defense is solid,but Jalen Hurts and Barkley are simply too juiced in this prop for me to wager on them on Monday.
AJ Brown Anytime TD (+120)
Speaking of Brown, he had a big game against Green Bay, catching five of his 10 targets for 119 yards and a touchdown. The 67-yard touchdown catch that he made changed his day from a statistical standpoint, but he’s always an over-the-top threat for the Eagles.
If Philly continues to lean on the run, it could open up a few deep shots for Brown, and he had more targets than anyone in Week 1.
After scoring 18 times over his first two seasons in Philly, Brown is a great bet in this prop in Week 2.
