Falcons vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2 (How to Bet Total)
Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons will take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in Philadelphia on Monday night.
Both Cousins and Hurts looked rusty in their season debuts, but Hurts led his team to a win while Atlanta took the loss vs. the Steelers.
How will these two teams matchup in primetime? Both teams should be expected to lead with their talented run games.
Let's break it all down.
Falcons vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Falcons +6.5 (-110)
- Eagles -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Falcons +245
- Eagles -305
Total
- 47 (Over -110/Under -110)
Falcons vs. Eagles How to Watch
- Date: Monday, September 16
- Game Time: 8:15 EST
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Falcons Record: 0-1
- Eagles Record: 1-0
Falcons vs. Eagles Betting Trends
- The Eagles finished with an 11-6 record in 2023
- The Falcons finished 7-10
- Jalen Hurts is 18-8 in career home starts
- The Eagles were just 7-9-2 ATS in 2023
- The Falcons were 5-12
- No team hit more overs when at home in 2023 than the Eagles (7-1)
Falcons vs. Eagles Injury Reports
Falcons Injury Report
No major injuries
Eagles Injury Report
- LB Devin White questionable
- CB Isaiah Rogers questionable
- CB James Bradbury (IR)
Falcons vs. Eagles Key Players to Watch
Falcons RB Bijan Robinson
Robinson looked every but the bell cow we expected him to be in Week 1, playing 89% of the snaps and rushing 18 times for 68 yards and catching all five of his targets for another 43. His matchup wasn’t an easy one vs. the Steelers, and he should find plenty of success this week vs. an Eagles defense that allowed 130 rushing yards to Green Bay’s backfield in Brazil.
Eagles RB Saquon Barkley
Saquon was an absolute beast in his debut vs. the Packers. Not only did he gash Green Bay for 109 ground yards and 23 receiving yards, he found the end zone three times. Can he keep it up vs. an Atlanta defense that held Steelers runners to 90 yards in Week 1?
Falcons vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick
I am expecting a better performance from both signal-callers this week.
Kirk Cousins looked less than 100% in Week 1, completing just 61.5% of his passes and connecting with Kyle Pitts for his only touchdown. He was intercepted twice and is likely not back to 100%.
However, the Eagles' defense should be softer this weekend, allowing Cousins to connect with Drake London and Kyle Pitts.
The Eagles allowed 260 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns to Jordan Love last week, and in 2023, they allowed the second-most passing yards (4,551) and the second-most passing touchdowns (35).
They're playing without CB James Bradbury, and though I still expect improvement from this Eagles defense, the onus is on Cousins to prove he’s ready to lead this Atlanta team.
Whether or not Cousins can shake off the rust, Bijan should be able to run on the Eagles, and Tyler Allegeir should be able to chip in successfully.
The Eagles look like the kind of offense that will find a way to overcome any deficit now that Saquon Barkley is in tow.
Defenses now have to plan for the running threat of Saquon and Jalen Hurts. In addition, Kellen Moore’s pass-happy will be a boon for Eagles receivers. AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert will be much harder to cover than the Steelers receivers. The Falcons limited Justin Fields to just 156 passing yards and no passing touchdowns, but this Eagles offense is a different story.
I believe the Eagles will win this one, but I’d rather root for the over than lay the -6.5.
Pick: Over 47 (-110)
