Falcons vs. Eagles Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Can the Falcons Cover on Monday?)
Monday Night Football features an interesting NFC matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.
Both of these teams expect to make the playoffs this season, but only Philly came away with a win in Week 1.
Atlanta looked terrible, scoring just 10 points in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it did play well defensively, allowing just six field goals and no touchdowns last Sunday.
Can Atlanta shut down a Philly attack that scored over 30 points in Brazil against the Green Bay Packers?
It won’t be easy.
In this article, I’m using the odds and analysis to predict the final score for this primetime matchup on Monday. Let's dive in!
Falcons vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Falcons +6.5 (-108)
- Eagles -6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Falcons: +250
- Eagles: -310
Total
- 47 (Over -112/Under -108)
Falcons vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan has an interesting take on this game from his Road to 272 bets column:
The Falcons didn't play any of their starters in the preseason and it certainly looked like it in Week 1 against the Steelers. Despite being one of the worst looking offenses in the opening week, I expect them to do nothing but improve as the weeks go on.
The bright side in Atlanta is their defense looked strong, keeping the Steelers out of the end zone and allowing just 4.1 yards per carry.
Speaking of defense, not enough people are talking about how bad the Eagles looked on that side of the ball, allowing the Packers to gain an eye-popping 7.1 yards per play. Despite Philadelphia getting the win, it showed plenty of red flags themselves.
It's an ugly bet, but I'll try my best not to overreact to Atlanta's Week 1 performance and take them with the points in Week 2.
I can’t disagree that it’s an ugly bet, especially when one considers how bad Kirk Cousins looked in his Falcons’ debut.
However, Philly’s defense doesn’t have T.J. Watt, and it didn’t look nearly as good as Pittsburgh’s in Week 1.
I don’t mind expecting this to be a closer game, but the Falcons are going to have to score more to make that happen.
Final Score Prediction: Eagles 26, Falcons 20
