Falcons vs. Eagles Total Continues to Tumble Ahead of Monday Night Football
We're hours away from kickoff for the Week 2 edition of Monday Night Football between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.
We have seen some significant shift in the odds from last week's opener, most notably the total which continues to fall as we approach the start of the game.
According to John Ewing, the total for tonight's NFC battle has dropped 2.5 points from the opener of 48.0 down to the current line of 45.5 at BetMGM Sportsbook.
The Eagles' Week 1 game against the Packers soared over the total, with 63 combined points being scored in the 34-29 win for Philadelphia. With that being said, a poor field in Brazil caused bad footing for the defense, potentially leading to several big plays in favor of the two offenses.
The Falcons Week 1 game against the Steelers was never in danger of going over. Atlanta scored just 10 points in the 18-10 loss to Pittsburgh. Not only did they fail to score more than 10 points, but Kirk Cousins looked timid to put weight on his right foot. Last year's Achilles injury may still be affecting him this season, causing the Falcons offense to not be as explosive as people expected them to be this season.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for tonight's big game.
Falcons vs. Eagles Odds and Total
Spread
- Falcons +5.5 (-110)
- Eagles -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Falcons +200
- Eagles -250
Total
- OVER 45.5 (-110)
- UNDER 45.5 (-110)
It's not just the total that has moved this week. The Eagles opened as 6.5-point favorites but the line has moved one point in favor of the Falcons. Atlanta is now a 5.5-point underdog.
