Falcons vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 13 (Target Darnell Mooney)
The Atlanta Falcons' playoff hopes still have a breath of life with both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers stumbling, but if they want to keep that chance alive, they need to take care of business against the New York Jets in Week 13.
You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to break down my top three player props for this interconference showdown.
Falcons vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets
- Darnell Mooney Longest Receptions OVER 19.5 Yards (-118)
- Nick Folk OVER 1.5 Field Goals Made (-105)
- Kyle Pitts Anytime TD (+250)
Darnell Mooney Longest Receptions OVER 19.5 Yards (-118)
Darnell Mooney was battling an injury early in the season, but it's clear that he's become healthier, coming off his best game of the season against the Saints. He continues to act as the Falcons' deep threat, and has had a reception of 20+ yards in two straight games and four games overall on the year. With the Jets' best cornerback now in Indianapolis, let's bet on Mooney snapping off another explosive play.
Nick Folk OVER 1.5 Field Goals Made (-105)
The Jets' kicker, Nick Folk, may be called on often in their game against the Falcons. The Jets rank 23rd in red zone offense, scoring a touchdown on just 52% of their red zone trips. Now, they'll face an Atlanta defense that ranks ninth in red zone defense, allowing a touchdown on just 54.55% of opponent red zone trips. If the Jets' offense stalls in Falcons' territory, Folk is going to have a busy game kicking field goals.
Kyle Pitts Anytime TD (+250)
The Jets have allowed seven touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season, which is tied for the second-most in the NFL. That could set up Kyle Pitts to have a big performance, especially with the Falcons' top pass-catcher, Drake London, sidelined with an injury. Pitts is a great bet to find the end zone at +250 odds.
