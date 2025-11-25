Falcons vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 13
The Atlanta Falcons are looking to make it two wins in a row after a 24-10 win in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the Jets lost their second straight game after winning two against the Bengals and Browns.
Which team will come out on top on Sunday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 13.
Falcons vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Falcons -2.5 (-115)
- Jets +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Falcons: -142
- Jets: +120
Total
- 39.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Falcons vs. Jets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 30
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Falcons record: 4-7
- Jets record: 2-9
Falcons vs. Jets Betting Trends
- The Falcons are 5-5-1 against the spread this season.
- The Jets are 7-4 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 6-4-1 in the Falcons' games this season.
- The OVER is 6-5 in the Jets' games this season.
- The Falcons are 3-2-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Jets are 2-3 against the spread at home this season.
Falcons vs. Jets Injury Reports
Falcons Injury Report
- Tyrone Wheatley Jr. – injured reserve
- Billy Bowman Jr. – injured reserve
- Josh Woods – out
- Drake London – questionable
Jets Injury Report
- Kris Boyd – injured reserve
- Garrett Wilson – injured reserve
Falcons vs. Jets Key Player to Watch
Bijan Robinson, Running Back, Atlanta Falcons
Bijan Robinson is the closest thing either of these teams have to a star player, at least a healthy one. The Falcons running back ranks seventh in the NFL with 853 rushing yards, and has put up two strong games since returning from Berlin.
Robinson had 104 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns against the Panthers two weeks ago, and 70 yards on 14 rushes last week in New Orleans.
The Jets allow 127.9 rushing yards per game, so Robinson could get back over the century mark in this one.
Falcons vs. Jets Prediction and Pick
Neither team inspires much confidence right now, but the Falcons are coming off an upset win in New Orleans. They looked better in that one, beating the Saints 24-10 to move to 2-4 on the road.
The Jets are just 2-9 on the season and 1-5 at home. Injuries have caught up to them, and it’s another lost season in New York.
Pick: Falcons -2.5 (-115)
