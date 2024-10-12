Falcons vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Atlanta Should Roll on Road)
After a slow start, the Atlanta Falcons are now in first place in the NFC South and facing a very winnable road game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.
Atlanta had a mini bye after playing — and winning — on Thursday night last week, while the Panthers dropped to 1-4 on the season and 1-2 in Andy Dalton’s starts.
Carolina’s defense has not been good, and Kirk Cousins should have a field day for Atlanta on Sunday with the Falcons sitting as 6.5-point favorites.
Can Atlanta win and cover in this matchup?
Using the latest odds and analysis, I’m breaking down a pick for the final score of this NFC South clash in Week 6.
Falcons vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Falcons -6.5 (-104)
- Panthers +6.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Falcons: -270
- Panthers: +220
Total
- 46.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Not only has Carolina been awful when it comes to winning games, it’s 1-4 ATS, losing games by an average margin of over 16 points per game.
Falcons vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction
After a strong Week 3, Andy Dalton and this Panthers offense has come back to earth.
Facing a surging Falcons team, the Panthers could be in trouble, which our NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan laid out in his Road to 272 bets for Week 6:
The Atlanta Falcons have faced a gauntlet of teams to start the season. Four of their first five opponents were in the playoffs last season and the fifth, the Saints, were just on the outside looking in. Despite the tough start to their schedule, they're 3-2 and sit second in the league in Net Yards per Play at +0.9.
Meanwhile, Andy Dalton and the Carolina Panthers offense has turned into a pumpkin after looking like a solid unit after making the switch at quarterback. Carolina is now 29th in Net Yards per Play (-1), 27th in EPA/Play, and 29th in Opponent EPA/Play. They remain one of the worst teams in the league.
The Falcons have some issues on third down that they need to figure out, both offensively and defensively, but they're starting to hit their stride and are well poised to show the world what they're made enough against by far the weakest opponent they've faced this season.
I can’t justify taking Carolina to win any game these last few seasons, even at home.
Final Score Prediction: Falcons 26, Panthers 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.