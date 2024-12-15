Falcons vs. Raiders Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 15
The Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders will face-off in Monday Night Football action.
With it being the final game on the Week 15 slate, let's place a few touchdown bets. If you haven't placed an anytime touchdown bet before, all you need is for the player to find the end zone at any point in the game. If they do, the bet cashes.
I'm going to breakdown my favorite touchdown bets for this interconference showdown.
Falcons vs. Raiders Anytime Touchdown Bets
- Darnell Mooney Touchdown (+200)
- Jakobi Meyers Touchdown (+220)
- Falcons Defensive Touchdown (+700)
Darnell Mooney Touchdown (+200)
Instead of betting on Drake London at a shorter price, consider taking Darnell Mooney, who actually has more receiving yards (873) than London while scoring just one fewer touchdown. He has shown an ability to be an explosive playmaker which will prove to be useful against a banged-up Raiders defense.
Mooney is coming off a huge 142-yard performance against the Vikings and I'm going to back him to score his sixth touchdown of the season on Monday night.
Jakobi Meyers Touchdown (+220)
Brock Bowers is the clear No. 1 option in the passing game for the Raiders but Jakobi Myers is by far the best receiver left on this roster. He has already hauled in 66 receptions for 743 yards and two touchdowns. Now, he gets to face a Falcons defense that ranks 29th in opponent EPA per dropback.
With the Raiders likely playing from behind Meyers is going to be a live candidate to score a late touchdown while they attempt to play catch-up.
Falcons Defensive Touchdown (+700)
The Raiders are likely to start Desmond Ridder against his former team on Monday night and for any Falcons fans out there, they know the likelihood of Ridder turning the ball over either by interception or fumble. He may be the most turnover-prone quarterback in the league which makes a Falcons defensive touchdown a viable bet at 7-1.
