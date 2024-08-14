Falcons vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 2
The Baltimore Ravens have become the darlings of preseason play, but we saw an ineffective start from the reigning AFC North champions in Week 1 in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Will Baltimore struggle again against Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons? The expectation is for Penix to play a handful in this game as he continues to get acclimated to the NFL setting. With Baltimore more interested in looking for furth depth pieces, can Atlanta grab a first preseason win?
Here's our betting preview for the preseason Week 2 matchup.
Falcons vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Falcons: +1.5 (-115)
- Ravens: -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Falcons: +100
- Ravens: -120
Total: 37.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Falcons vs. Ravens How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 17
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS, FOX, NFL+
- Falcons Record: 0-1
- Ravens Record: 0-1
Falcons vs. Ravens NFL Preseason Betting Trends
- John Harbaugh is 44-15 straight up as a head coach in preseason, 40-19 against the spread
- Raheem Morris is 5-8 straight up and against the spread as a head coach in preseason
Falcons vs. Ravens Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Falcons
Michael Penix Jr: It was a choppy start for the Falcons offense, but MIchael Penix Jr. looked decent, completing 56% of his passes wor 104 yards, looking comfortable in control of the offense. Will the Falcons continue to ease its top 10 pick in, or can he thrive with another week of practices under his belt.
Baltimore Ravens
Devin Leary: Josh Johnson got a lion’s share of snaps, but the Ravens rookie quarterback was the most efficient, completing 60 percent of his passes, but the offense couldn’t move the ball as he passed for only 37 yards. With Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley set to miss this preseason game, can the rest of the QB room step up?
Falcons vs. Ravens Prediction and Pick
There is far more upside on the Falcons with Penix leading an offense that is trying to click as a unit ahead of the season. While the team may not be running out all the starters, the team has more incentive to treat these games with more urgency while the Ravens are looking for the third quarterback on its roster and further down the roster.
While the Falcons only averaged about three yards per play, the Ravens put up a similar mark and had zero semblance of a passing game, averaging about three yards per pass attempt. With Penix under center seeing about a half of action, I think the Falcons have far more avenues to points and I’ll grab the slight road underdog.
PICK: Falcons +1
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
