Falcons vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Week 10
The Saints season has gone off the rails, and after a loss to the Panthers fired head coach Dennis Allen.
While New Orleans hopes of contending this season is all but lost, the offense continues to be humming and will look to keep it rolling with Derek Carr back on the field, which helps Alvin Kamara, who is our featured prop bet pick for the team’s Week 10 game against the Falcons.
However, the Falcons run game should continue to cook in this one, and I have player prop bets for both Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson.
Get all three below!
Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Falcons vs. Saints in Week 10
- Alvin Kamara OVER 70.5 Rushing Yards
- Tyler Allgeier Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+210)
- Bijan Robinson OVER 73.5 Rushing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Alvin Kamara OVER 70.5 Rushing Yards
Kamara continues to thrive in this Saints offense under Klint Kubiak that just got quarterback Derek Carr back from injury.
The running back was fantastic in the near loss against the Falcons earlier this season, rushing for 77 yards, which is actually on the lower end of his production this season.
With Carr on the field, Kamara has gone over this total in five of six games and will draw a matchup against Atlanta’s shaky rush defense that is 24th in EPA/Rush this season.
Trust Kamara to get his touches and rip a few chunk gains on the ground and go over this total.
Tyler Allgeier Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+210)
Allgeier remains a part of this Falcons offense, but only has two touchdowns on the season.
The Saints defense remains vulnerable against the run this season, 29th in EPA/Rush, so I can see both Allgeier and Bijan Robinson having big days on the ground, but my preference for Allgeier is to target him to find the end zone.
This price implies a 32% probability of Allgeier getting into the end zone, which is enough for me to jump at this price.
Bijan Robinson OVER 73.5 Rushing Yards
Robinson is one of the most talented running backs in football, and after a quiet effort against the Saints, he has been on a tear.
The second-year pro only had seven carries for 28 yards in the Falcons win, but in the five games since, he has averaged nearly 82 yards per game on the ground.
As noted above, the Saints rush defense has been incredibly poor this season, 29th in EPA/Rush, so this should be a favorable matchup for Robinson to get to what has become his average.
In an expected high scoring affair, trust Robinson to go over his rushing yard total.
More NFL Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.