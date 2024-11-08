Falcons vs. Saints Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Atlanta Will Remain Undefeated in NFC South)
The Atlanta Falcons have got off to a perfect 4-0 start in the NFC South, sweeping the Buccaneers and beating both the Saints and Panthers in their first game against each team. They can complete their season sweep against the Saints when they face them in New Orleans in Week 10.
The Saints have imploded after starting the season with a 2-0 record, losing seven straight games, firing their head coach, and losing their top two receivers to injury. Their desperate for something to go their way on Sunday but the Falcons may prove too much for them to handle.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for this divisional showdown and then I'll predict Sunday's final score.
Falcons vs. Saints Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Falcons -3.5 (-115)
- Saints +3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Falcons -198
- Saints +166
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-115)
- UNDER 46.5 (-105)
The Falcons opened as 3.5-point favorites but while the spread has remained the same, the juice on the bet has moved in the Falcons' direction. Additionally, their moneyline odds to win have improved from -185 to -198, an increase in implied probability from 64.91% to 66.44%.
The total has dropped one point from 47.5 to 46.5.
Falcons vs. Saints Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I think the Falcons win and cover in this NFC South duel:
The Saints have officially imploded. They fired Dennis Allen this week and their best receiver is in concussion protocol. On top of that, they are allowing the second most yards per play this season, giving up 6.0 yards per snap. I don't know what they have to compete with Atlanta with their coach fired, their best offensive weapon sidelined, and their defense posting abysmal performances week after week.
The Falcons may have addressed their two most glaring issues; their third down defense and pass rush. They kept the Cowboys to converting just 23.08% of third downs last week while also managing to record three sacks. Those issues aren't yet completely fixed, especially their pass rush, but it's promising to see significant improvements in those areas.
The Falcons are too much for the Saints to handle in Week 10. Atlanta will moved to 5-0 in the NFC South this season.
When it comes to the total, I have to lean toward the UNDER based on having no faith in the Saints' offense to contribute to the total. With their top two receivers out, it's going to be tough for them to move the ball down the field.
Final score prediction: Falcons 30, Saints 10
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
