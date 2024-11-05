Falcons vs. Saints Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10
The Atlanta Falcons have a stranglehold on the NFC South. Not only do they have a two-game lead at 6-3, but a perfect 4-0 record so far in the division sets them up in a favorable position for any potential tiebreakers at the end of the season.
They can extend their undefeated record inside the division if they're able be the depleted New Orleans Saints. The Saints fired their head coach, Dennis Allen, this week, and they'll be without their top receiver Chris Olave, who's in concussion protocol. They also traded away their top cornerback, Marshon Lattimore, to the Washington Commanders.
Let's take a look at the latest betting odds for this divisional showdown.
Falcons vs. Saints Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Falcons -3.5 (-102)
- Saints +3.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Falcons -178
- Saints +152
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-115)
- UNDER 46.5 (-105)
Falcons vs. Saints How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 10
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- How to Watch: FOX
- Falcons Record: 6-3
- Saints Record: 2-7
Falcons vs. Saints Betting Trends
- Falcons are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Falcons' last five road games
- The OVER is 5-0 in the Falcons' last five games vs. NFC South opponents
- Saints are 0-5 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 7-3 in the Saints' last 10 games
- Saints are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games played in November
- Saints are 13-5 straight up in their last 18 home games vs. Falcons
Falcons vs. Saints Injury Reports
Falcons Injury Report
- JD Bertrand, LB - Questionable
- Troy Andersen, LB - Questionable
- Drake London, WR - Questionable
- Grady Jarrett, DE - Questionable
- Drew Dalman, C - IR-R
Saints Injury Report
- Jamaal Williams, RB - Questionable
- John Ridgeway III, DT - Questionable
- Rico Payton, CB - Questionable
- Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB - Questionable
- Lucas Patrick, G - Questionable
Falcons vs. Saints Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Falcons
Darnell Mooney: The Falcons' No. 2 receiver is proving to be one of the best offseason acquisitions in the NFL. He and Drake London have proven to be a two-headed monster at receiving and Mooney has served as a legitimate deep threat throughout the season. He's been a pleasant surprise for Falcons fans.
New Orleans Saints
Cedrick Wilson Jr.: The Saints receiver room is depleted which means they'll now nead to rely on the likes of Cedrick Wilson Jr., who hauled in two receptions for 34 yards in their Week 9 loss to the Panthers. Someone needs to step up and be a weapon for Derek Carr and maybe that someone is Wilson Jr.
Falcons vs. Saints Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Falcons in this NFC South rematch:
The Saints have officially imploded. They fired Dennis Allen this week and their best receiver is in concussion protocol. On top of that, they are allowing the second most yards per play this season, giving up 6.0 yards per snap. I don't know what they have to compete with Atlanta with their coach fired, their best offensive weapon sidelined, and their defense posting abysmal performances week after week.
The Falcons may have addressed their two most glaring issues; their third down defense and pass rush. They kept the Cowboys to converting just 23.08% of third downs last week while also managing to record three sacks. Those issues aren't yet completely fixed, especially their pass rush, but it's promising to see significant improvements in those areas.
The Falcons are too much for the Saints to handle in Week 10. Atlanta will moved to 5-0 in the NFC South this season.
Pick: Falcons -3.5 (-102)
