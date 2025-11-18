Falcons vs. Saints Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
The New Orleans Saints are looking to make it two wins in a row when they host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.
The Saints beat the Panthers 17-7 in Carolina ahead of their bye week, while the Falcons fell in overtime to Carolina for their fifth-straight loss.
Can the Saints keep it up at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 12.
Falcons vs. Saints Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Falcons +1.5 (-105)
- Saints -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Falcons: +110
- Saints: -130
Total
- 39.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Falcons vs. Saints How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 23
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Falcons record: 3-7
- Saints record: 2-8
Falcons vs. Saints Betting Trends
- The Falcons are 4-5-1 against the spread this season.
- The Saints are 3-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 5-4-1 in the Falcons' games this season.
- The UNDER is 6-3-1 in the Saints' games this season.
- The Falcons are 2-2-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Saints are 1-4 against the spread at home this season.
Falcons vs. Saints Injury Reports
Falcons Injury Report
- Tyrone Wheatley Jr. – injured reserve
- Josh Woods – questionable
- Mike Hughes – questionable
- Zach Harrison – questionable
- Leonard Floyd – questionable
- Matthew Bergeron – questionable
- Dee Alford – questionable
- Michael Penix Jr. – injured reserve
- Drake London – doubtful
Saints Injury Report
- Jack Stoll – questionable
- Taliese Fuaga – questionable
Falcons vs. Saints Key Player to Watch
Bijan Robinson, Running Back, Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons lost their starting quarterback and top wide receiver to injury on Sunday, so that puts even more of the load on Bijan Robinson’s shoulders. Robinson ranks seventh in the NFL with 783 yards through 10 games, and he’s picked up 506 yards on 47 carries as well.
Robinson is coming off his first 100-yard game in five weeks and just his third of the season. He scored two touchdown in the overtime loss, and four catches for 39 yards.
The Saints are in the bottom half of the league with 123.8 rushing yards allowed per game. Robinson has a good chance to make it two games in a row with 100 rushing yards on Sunday.
Falcons vs. Saints Prediction and Pick
The Saints’ offense has struggled this season with just 15.5 points per game. The Falcons have been a bit better at 19.5, especially recently with at least 23 points in each of their last three games, but it’ll be tough without Penix and London.
This is a low total at 39.5 but it’s not low enough between these two offenses.
Pick: Under 39.5 (-112)
