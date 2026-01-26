Farmers Insurance Open Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Torrey Pines

For the second straight week to begin the 2026 PGA Tour season, I had an outright bet in contention on Sunday, but ultimately fell short. Last week, I gave out Si Woo Kim to win the American Express and he had the outright lead early in the final round before imploding, eventually finishing T6.

Let’s try to bet another golfer to be in contention for this week’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, but this time, hopefully, he can close out the deal and get us a win. Let’s dive into the odds and my best bets for this week’s event.

Farmers Insurance Open odds

Top 15 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Xander Schauffele +1400

Ludvig Aberg +1700

Cameron Young +1900

Jason Day +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Si Woo Kim +2500

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Keegan Bradley +2500

Harris English +2700

J.J. Spaun +2700

Maverick McNealy +3000

Chris Gotterup +3000

Ryan Gerard +3500

Rasmus Hojgaard +4000

Will Zalatoris +4000

Farmers Insurance Open how to watch

Wednesday: 3–7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Thursday: 3–7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3–6:30 p.m. ET (CBS/Paramount+)

Saturday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS/Paramount+)

Farmers Insurance Open purse

Date: Thursday, Jan. 29–Sunday, Feb. 1

Purse: $9.6 million ($1.728 million to winner)

2025 champion: Ludvig Aberg

Farmers Insurance Open notable golfers

Xander Schauffele: Xander Schauffele enters the event as the betting favorite at +1400. This is the first time we've seen him since he won the Baycurrent Classic on Oct. 12. He had a slow start to the 2025 season due to a rib injury, but found his stride late in the season, capping it off with a win. Can he start his 2026 campaign on the right foot?

Harris English: The 2025 champion is back to defend his title. Harris English started his 2025 campaign with a win at Torrey Pines and then followed it up with a runner-up finish at both the PGA Championship and the British Open. He teed it up at the American Express last week, finishing T27.

Farmers Insurance Open best bets

Hideki Matsuyama +3000 (via Bet365)

With three of the four rounds set to take place on Torrey Pines South, let’s focus on golfers who can succeed at that course, and Hideki Matsuyama checks all the boxes. We need to bet on great drivers of the golf ball who are also great with their approach shots from 200+ yards away. Matsuyama is fantastic in both and his past success at this event proves that. He has finished 13th or better in three of his last four starts at Torrey Pines and also has a top-three finish at this event back in 2019.

Let’s also remember that Matsuyama won the Hero World Challenge in December and then finished T13 at the Sony Open two weeks ago.

Jason Day +3100 (via DraftKings)

Jason Day is everything you want in an outright bet this week. He’s coming off a T2 finish at the American Express and has a great history at Torrey Pines, winning the event in 2018 and posting three top-seven finishes since then.

Day gained strokes in all four major areas in his two events at the Stadium Course at PGA West last week, including gaining +2.92 strokes per round with his putting.

Austin Smotherman +25000 (via Caesars)

Austin Smotherman led the entire field last week in true strokes-gained approach at +2.60 per round and strokes-gained tee-to-green at +3.95 in the two rounds at the Stadium Course. He posted a T8 finish, with poor putting costing him a chance to truly contend. Still, a top-10 finish with elite ball-striking is enough justification for me to bet on him at 250-1 this week. He also finished T11 at this event back in 2022, so he has already proven he can compete at Torrey Pines.

