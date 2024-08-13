FedEx St. Jude Championship Hole in One Odds (Will There Be an Ace at TPC Southwind?)
The PGA Tour playoffs are upon us, starting with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind this week.
There are plenty of ways to bet on this event, and SI Betting’s Brian Giuffra has laid out his favorite picks for this week’s tournament—you can find them here.
As for this article, we’re focusing on one of the most exciting things in golf: a hole in one.
Last year, Sam Burns sunk an ace when attacking the island green at No. 11, just the third hole in one at No. 11 in PGA Tour history and the 30th in the history of the FedExCup Playoffs.
There are four par-3s at TPC Southwind, leaving golfers with a few opportunities to hunt the flag and etch their name in history at this course, and in the FedExCup Playoffs as a whole.
Here’s a look at those holes at TPC Southwind:
- Hole 4: 196 yards with water short left of the green
- Hole 8: 171 yards to a narrow green with two large bunkers guarding the left side
- Hole 11: 162 yards to an island green
- Hole 14: 239 yards with a carry over water—Bob Estes has the only hole in one at this hole in a PGA Tour event (2002).
If you’re looking to bet on a hole in one, DraftKings Sportsbook has props for not only the entire tournament, but round-by-round as well.
FedEx St. Jude Championship Hole in One Odds
- Yes: +100
- No: -135
FedEx St. Jude Championship Hole in One Odds By Round
- First Round: +550
- Second Round: +550
- Third Round: +550
- Fourth Round: +550
FedEx St. Jude Championship Hole in One Prediction
There are certainly a few gettable par-3s on this course, even though many of them feature a water hazard that golfers need to steer clear of.
Burns made a hole in one last season and I think there is some value in getting “Yes” at even money in 2024.
While the 14th is highly unlikely to see anyone pick up an ace, both the 8th and 11th are attackable based on the distance.
Bettors could also consider a small wager on “Yes” for each round while also taking “No” in a larger wager for the entire tournament to cover potential losses. Personally, I’d take a shot on players hunting these par-3s in the first PGA Tour playoff event.
Pick: Yes +100
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800)-GAMBLER.