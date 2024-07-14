Fever vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, July 14 (Bet on Indiana)
The Indiana Fever have jumped into the No. 7 seed in the WNBA heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Lynx.
Minnesota could be in trouble with Napheesa Collier (questionable) potentially out for this game, as it was blown out by 28 without her against the Seattle Storm.
The Fever are one of the better teams in the league over the last 10 games after getting off to a slow start, but can they cover as underdogs in this matchup?
Here’s a look at the odds, key players to watch and my pick for Sunday’s game.
Fever vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Fever +6.5 (-112)
- Lynx -6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Fever: +205
- Lynx: -250
Total
- 164.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Fever vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 14
- Time: 4:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Fever record: 10-14
- Lynx record: 16-7
Fever vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Indiana Fever Injury Report
- Temi Fagbenle – out
Minnesota Lynx Injury Report
- Olivia Epoupa – out
- Napheesa Collier – questionable
Fever vs. Lynx Key Players to Watch
Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark: The betting favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award, Clark has played some of her best basketball over the last 10 games, averaging 18.5 points, 10.4 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game while shooting 45.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Minnesota Lynx
Kayla McBride: One of the best shooters in the WNBA, McBride is coming off a 27-point, six 3-pointer game in the Lynx’s loss to Seattle. McBride is shooting 43.8 percent from beyond the arc on the season, and she’s been asked to carry a bigger scoring load since Collier went down.
Fever vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
The Fever are undervalued on Sunday against this Lynx squad that could be without Napheesa Collier (foot, questionable).
The Lynx were blown out by the Seattle Storm by 28 in their last game, and they aren’t nearly as good of a team without Collier on either end of the floor.
Meanwhile, the Fever are now 12-11 against the spread on the season and 10-14 on the season after getting off to an extremely slow start. Caitlin Clark has gotten her legs under her, and the Fever have a solid group of players around Clark in Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith.
The Lynx could see this line move in their favor if Collier plays, but I think the Fever are a little undervalued given their play over the last 10 games.
They have a +1.1 net rating (compared to Minnesota at +2.7) over the last 10 games. I have to roll with Indiana in what could be a road upset.
Pick: Fever +6.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
