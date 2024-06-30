Fever vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, June 30 (How to Bet Caitlin Clark)
The Indiana Fever are on the road on Sunday for a primetime game on ESPN against the Phoenix Mercury.
Two of the best guards in the W – legend Diana Taurasi and rookie Caitlin Clark – get to face off in this matchup, and oddsmakers are expecting Taurasi and the Mercury to pull away with a win as home favorites.
The Fever have played better this month, going over .500 and putting themselves in the mix for a playoff spot. Meanwhile, Phoenix has been on fire since Brittney Griner returned from a toe injury, and it may add to that on Sunday.
Let’s break down the odds, key players and a best bet for this afternoon matchup.
Fever vs. Mercury Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Fever +8 (-108)
- Mercury -8 (-112)
Moneyline
- Fever: +285
- Mercury: -360
Total
- 175 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Fever vs. Mercury How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 30
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
- Fever record: 7-12
- Mercury record: 9-8
Fever vs. Mercury Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- Temi Fagbenle – day-to-day
Mercury Injury Report
- Charisma Osborne – out
- Rebecca Allen – day-to-day
Fever vs. Mercury Key Players to Watch
Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark: Over her last five games, Clark has been on fire, averaging 17.8 points (on 50.9 percent shooting), 7.2 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft is now shooting 40.1 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from 3 on the season, a sign that she’s finding her legs in the W.
Phoenix Mercury
Brittney Griner: The Mercury have been a much better team since Griner returned to the lineup, going 5-2, and she’s had a major impact in both the scoring and rebounding departments. The All-Star center is averaging 19.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, making her a tough cover for Aliyah Boston and the Fever in this one.
Fever vs. Mercury Prediction and Pick
While the Mercury have been one of the best home teams in the league, going 6-2 against the spread, I’m eyeing a prop in this game since the Fever have been much better this month, going 6-4 straight up.
I’m focused on Clark, who has played great (as mentioned above) over her last five games.
The Fever guard has the keys to the offense, but we’re now really starting to see her stuff the stat sheet like she did at Iowa. The other key is the efficiency, as Clark has shot over 50 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from 3-point range during this stretch.
Clark has cleared 29.5 points, rebounds and assists in three of those five games, and there should be a ton of possessions in this matchup since the Mercury rank third in the league in pace.
Expect CC to have a big game on Sunday.
Pick: Caitlin Clark OVER 29.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-154)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.