Fever vs. Sky WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Aug. 30 (Trust Fever to Stay Hot)
The Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky face off for the fourth time this season on Friday with the Sky looking to even the season series.
Indiana took the first two meetings between these teams at home (where it is 9-1 in its last 10 games), but the Sky picked up a one-point win in the last meeting in Chicago. With Game 4 between these teams also in Chicago, one would think Indiana would be an underdog.
But that’s not the case.
The Fever are on fire as of late, winning seven of their last 10 games, and oddsmakers have set them as 5.5-point favorites on Friday.
Can Caitlin Clark and company continue their push for the No. 6 seed in the standings with a win?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my best bet for Friday’s contest.
Fever vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Fever -5.5 (-110)
- Sky +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Fever: -225
- Sky: +185
Total
- 164.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Fever vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Aug. 30
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Fever record: 15-16
- Sky record: 11-19
Fever vs. Sky Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- None to report
Sky Injury Report
- Chennedy Carter – questionable
- Elizabeth Williams – out
Fever vs. Sky Key Players to Watch
Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark: On Wednesday, Clark broke the WNBA’s rookie 3-point record in a win over the Connecticut Sun, and she’s now averaging 18.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game. The favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award, Clark had 17 points and 13 dimes the last time these teams met.
Chicago Sky
Angel Reese: The No. 2 choice in the odds to win the WNBA Rookie of the Year award, Reese has been dominant on the glass, averaging 13.3 points and 12.9 rebounds per game. She had a massive game (25 points, 16 rebounds) the last time these teams faced off.
Fever vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
Things have not been going great for the Sky out of the Olympic break, as they’ve dropped four games in a row and hold just a one-game lead on the Atlanta Dream for the No. 8 (and final) playoff spot in the WNBA.
The Sky traded away Marina Mabrey before the break, and the move may have backfired, especially now that Chennedy Carter is dealing with COVID and is questionable to play in this matchup.
As for the Fever, they’ve been rolling, winning seven of their last 10 games to move half a game back of the Phoenix Mercury for the No. 6 seed. Not only that, but the Fever rank No. 1 (!!) in the WNBA in offensive rating over their last 15 games.
Not bad.
Indiana’s offense may be too much for the Sky to handle in this one, and it’s worth noting that Chicago is just 5-10 against the spread at home and 7-14 against the spread as an underdog.
Indiana comes into this game with an 8-9 ATS record on the road, but the Fever are 7-4 ATS as favorites.
I’m going to lay the points here with Indiana clearly playing better basketball as of late.
Pick: Fever -5.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.