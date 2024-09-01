Fever vs. Wings WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch on Sunday, Sept. 1 (How to Bet Total)
Two red hot teams face off on Sunday afternoon in the WNBA with the Dallas Wings (on a three-game winning streak) hosting the Indiana Fever.
Indiana moved to .500 on the season with a win over the Chicago Sky on Friday night, while the Wings upset the Minnesota Lynx to win their third straight game.
The return of Satou Sabally has bolstered the Wings’ attack (they’re 3-3 with her in action), and they’re just two games out of a playoff spot with a few regular season games left.
Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark and company are 15-8 since starting the season 1-8, and they’re holding the No. 6 seed in the W entering this matchup.
How should we bet on what could be a crucial matchup for the playoff standings?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my best bet and more for Sunday afternoon.
Fever vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Fever -3 (-110)
- Wings +3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Fever: -155
- Wings: +130
Total
- 182.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Fever vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 1
- Time: 4:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Fever record: 16-16
- Wings record: 9-22
Fever vs. Wings Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- None to report
Wings Injury Report
- Stephanie Soares – probable
Fever vs. Wings Key Players to Watch
Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark: Clark went off on Friday against the Chicago Sky, dropping 31 points on 8-fo-14 shooting, 12 assists and four rebounds. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, is running away with the Rookie of the Year race, leading the Fever to a 15-8 record over their last 23 games.
Dallas Wings
Satou Sabally: How happy are the Wings to have Sabally back? The answer is very. The All-Star forward is averaging 19.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from 3. The Wings are 3-3 since she returned after starting 6-19.
Fever vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
This game is MADE for points to be scored.
The Fever and Wings are both top five in the league in pace, and Indiana has been running the floor in a big way since starting 1-8 on the season. Over the last 15 games, the Fever are third in pace in the W (Dallas is actually No. 1), and it ranks No. 1 in the league in offensive rating.
Dallas ranks No. 2 in offensive rating over that stretch, but it is also the worst defensive team in the WNBA over that stretch. Again, a perfect recipe for an OVER.
With Sabally back, Dallas has the offensive punch to compete with the Fever, and on top of that, it has won three games in a row by scoring 113, 93 and 94 points in those games.
The OVER is 20-12 in Indiana’s games and 20-11 in Dallas’ games. Let’s root for points between these electric offenses on Sunday.
Pick: OVER 182.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.